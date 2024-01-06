Top 10 white dog breeds

Is there any dog more adorable than one that's white and fluffy? These ten pups are the cutest and sweetest white dog breeds in the world, perfect for adoption.

By Evan Williams, Sarah Popp

Whether your dog is big or small, round or skinny, fluffy or slick, few things compare to a dog with fur so white that it'd fade into the snow. These are our top ten favorite white dog breeds.



White dogs are some of the most beautiful and adorable in the world. There's something special about a white dog or, indeed, any dog with a coat that consists of one specific color. Whether it's a husky or a samoyed, these single-coated cuties are elegant, dignified, and ridiculously adorable. But which breeds truly take the ticket? No matter your opinion, you have to admit that it's a hard choice to make. In this dog guide, TAG24 takes a look at ten white dog breeds so beautiful that they'd blow even the most picky dog owner away. These white dog breeds are cute, sweet, friendly, and well-worth adopting. Let's take a look.

Best white dog breeds: Top 10

While no dog is superior to any other, certain colors and coat types are particularly stunning and deserve a level of respect and admiration purely based on their vibe and looks. Ginger dogs are adorable, sure, as are brown ones and gray ones. But if a dog is fully white or fully black, there's just something arguably all the more impressive about it. So these are the white dogs worth looking out for, the doggos so pretty and bright that they'll blind an unsuspecting traveler. Let's take a look at the top ten greatest white dog breeds around.

The Bichon frisé is a charming and enchanting doggo. © 123RF/Kotikov

10. Bichon frisé

These little white dogs are sure to make your heart beat faster. A tiny breed from Tenerife that became fashionable in France in the 17th Century, the Bichon Frisé is a delightfully friendly dude with fluff more plentiful than you'd expect from a pup this size. Perfect for children and families, this is a dog worth your attention for more reasons than just its color.

2. White Swiss shepherd dog

Are there any dogs more majestic than the white Swiss shepherd dog? © Unsplash/Joackim Weiler These gorgeous dogs don't get enough love. With brilliant white coats and an elegance that can hardly be paralleled, the white Swiss shepherd is a dog worth paying attention to. If you've never heard of it, it's time to get researching, because too many people miss out on the love and adventures that can be experienced with these perfect pooches.

8. Poodle

Poodles come in many colors, but white ones are particularly elegant. © Unsplash/Alison Pang The poodle is one of the world's most famous and well-known dog breeds, but that doesn't mean it's one that deserves any less attention. While they come in a variety of colors, the classic white poodle is one of the best white dogs out there, and well worth a look. Fluffy, curly, and endlessly adorable, this is a dog to groom and pay attention to - and the perfect doggo for those who want their pet to enter competitions.

7. Bolognese dog

Don't stare too long at the Bolognese dog, you might fall in love. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images Originally hailing from Italy, the Bolognese is a relatively rare and unknown dog that makes a name for itself due to its gorgeous white coat and giant smile. These cute little things have personalities more warm than a nice bowl of pasta, are endlessly playful, full of personality, and incredibly convenient. It might be a little difficult to get your hands on one, though, as they aren't so common.

6. Hokkaido

Hokkaido dogs are pretty extraordinary creatures, and certainly love a swim. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images Medium-sized and incredibly strong, there are few white dog breeds more interesting or full of spirit than the Hokkaido. They are gorgeous, fluffy creatures originating from Japan, with big noses, curled tails, and personalities so full of energy and happiness that they'll warm even the frostiest of hearts. In 2024, it might be time to give the Hokkaido a fair go.

5. Japanese spitz

Isn't this Japanese spitz just a darling? © IMAGO/Pond5 Images Another Japanese breed, the Japanese spitz is a small-to-medium doggo that can most accurately be described as a slightly bigger pomeranian. They feature a double coat of pure white, and are some of the fluffiest white doggos in the world. These dudes are full of joy and have big personalities, as they become increasingly popular across the globe.

4. Great pyrenees

There are few white dog breeds more iconic than the great Pyrenees. © Unsplash/Idella Maeland By no-means the most popular dog breed in the world, the great pyrenees deserves all the respect it gets. These beautiful dogs are charming, but are also extremely intelligent and interesting pups. Certainly one of the best traditionally white dog breeds, the great pyrenees is one to look out for if you are looking to adopt and have prior doggy experience.

3. Siberian husky

The Siberian husky is a truly stunning white dog breed. © Unsplash/Wesley Sanchez Huskies are extremely famous, and for good reason. While usually not featuring an entirely white coat, they are featured on this list of white dog breeds because of how beautiful they look. Intensely intelligent and thoughtful, while full of excitement and anticipation, Siberian huskies are well-worth a look, even if they can be a little bit of a handful to take care of.

2. Borzoi

Borzois are strange but wonderful white dogs. © Unsplash/Karolina Wv A doggo featured in our breed-in-profile series, the Borzoi is a weird-looking white dog breed, but a fascinating one. Famous for its regal look and its Russian history, these tall and strange looking pooches are perfect if you want a dog that is loyal, friendly, and a little bit chaotic. If you're into grooming, they're also perfect, and make great entries into dog competitions.

1. Samoyed

There is no white dog breed friendlier, fluffier, or funnier, than the samoyed. © Unsplash/Rem RASSAT Famous for their giant clouds of white fur and fluff, the Samoyed is by far the most beautiful and friendliest white dog breed in the world. You can't get any better than these big boys, not only cute but pretty too, as they follow you around begging for cuddles, food, and as much attention as you can afford. They are friendly, safe, and just all-round great dudes. They can also be one of the most expensive dog breeds as well.

Large, fluffy, or small white dog breeds are all adorable