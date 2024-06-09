There are many dogs out there that are large, and there are many that are big, but what if you combine both? These are our top 10 favorite fluffy dog breeds.

By Evan Williams

Whether you're a fan of big dogs or fluffy dogs, this is a list that will keep you happy and excited. These large and puffy fellows will bring a smile to the face of any dog lover, and even some of those cat cynics!

Big and fluffy dogs are some of the cutest and sweetest creatures in the world. © Collage: Unsplash/Helena Lopes/Łukasz Rawa/Rafael Garcin When it comes to a list of big and fluffy dog breeds, there are a few that simply cannot be ignored. While they will indeed dominate this list, they are not the only creatures to waddle their way on this page. A big, fluffy dog is one worth hugging and cuddling, smooching, and playing with. They are friendly, happy, funny, and endlessly adorable. What's not to love?

Big fluffy dog breeds: Top 10

There are few dogs more friendly and happy than those who are both large and covered in thick, fluffy fur. Despite most having a thick coat and happy temperament, there is a great variety in our selection of ten big fluffy dog breeds. Some are smart, some are dumb, some are playful, and some are mellow – this is an eclectic mix, indeed. To qualify for this list, dogs don't necessarily have to feature fur as puffy as that of the chow chow or samoyed (though, of course, that helps). A dog just needs to have long, soft hair and a large body. Here are our picks for the top 10 best big fluffy dog breeds.

The Bernese mountain dog is a fascinating and beautiful animal. © Unsplash/Alexandra Lau

10. Bernese mountain dog

The Bernese mountain dog is an underappreciated beast worthy of every hug and cuddle it can possibly get. Huge and covered in long, soft hair, these big woofers like nothing more than to sit on the couch with their humans and join in on all the action. If you want a friendly and happy dog that's big and fluffy as well, look no further than the Bernese mountain dog.

9. Great pyrenees

The great pyrenees is covered in fluffy white fur and is irresistibly cute. © Unsplash/Mike Turner Similar in many ways to the likes of the golden retriever and labrador, the great pyrenees truly deserves the "great" in its name. These medium-large sized puppos are endlessly excitable and always up for adventures and games. They certainly need to be trained, but with brains that sophisticated, they'll pick up your commands in no time at all.

8. Tibetan mastiff

Tibetan mastiffs are mellow and calm dogs. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images Tibetan mastiffs are huge creatures that make up for their size by being insanely mellow and calm. Far more likely to be caught napping than running around outside, these beasts take up a lot of room in the house but also fill the soul with happiness and a generally relaxed vibe. The Tibetan mastiff has a long and interesting history, and certainly deserves to be on any list of best big and fluffy doggos.

7. Collie

Collies are some of the smartest dogs in the world, and insanely fluffy as well. © Unsplash/Kanashi Widely accepted to be one of, if not the smartest dog subgroups out there, collies of all varieties impress not only with their powerful brains and muscular bodies, but also with their ability to grow luscious locks as well. A beautiful border collie, for example, will be keen to cuddle and happy to play complex games and do tricks as well. They might not be the biggest buddies on the block, but they are certainly some of the sweetest.

6. Alaskan malamute

Alaskan malamutes are relatively unknown dogs, but incredibly big and fluffy. © Unsplash/Jason Yuen Another giant and underestimated dog breed, the Alaskan malamute is rarely seen outside its native land, yet is a creature well worth getting to know. There are few dogs in the world as large and as fluffy as the Alaskan malamute, making it the perfect contender for this list. They have an interesting history, a well-rounded personality, and are generally just an awesome time overall. What's not to love about these dudes?

5. Poodle

Poodles are wonderful dogs and come in many different sizes. © Unsplash/Kanashi Poodles are famous for their curly hair, but are actually far more diverse than most people think. They come in multiple sizes, being available as quite small little dudes as well as creatures big enough to rival breeds like the border collie. With such long, curly, and fluffy hair, how could we not mention the humble and beloved poodle when talking about big and long-haired dog breeds?

4. Australian shepherd

Australian shepherds are gorgeous and incredibly intelligent doggos. © Unsplash/Sara Kurfeß Few dogs are as adorable and as beautiful as the Australian shepherd. Ironically originating from California rather than Australia, these gorgeous creatures are more than ready to steal the hearts of any who come across them. They have vibrant, soft, and fluffy coats that feature complex patterns and remarkable designs. Out of all the large and fluffy dogs featured here, this is one truly worth keeping your eye out for.

3. Samoyed

Samoyeds are some of the cutest and sweetest fluffy dogs out there. © Unsplash/Valerie Elash The ultimate fluff ball, the samoyed is a creature defined by three main things: 1) its curved and adorably bushy tail, 2) its pointed ears, and most importantly, 3) its ridiculous fluff. These are gorgeous animals, eternally friendly and happy, and always keen to join you for a laugh and a pint of dog-friendly beverage.

2. Chow chow

The chow chow is famous for its extraordinary puff and also for its blue tongue. © Unsplash/Moujib Aghrout The chow chow is known for its bizarre and unusual look, as well as its vibrant and famous blue tongue. A medium-large dog that features insanely fluffy fur, the chow chow is a creature that many miss out on, but no one should. They make incredible pets, are relatively easy to get along with and safe, and will never fail to put a smile on your face. After all, the chow chow is always ready to chow down.

1. Golden retriever

Is there any dog breed better than the golden retriever? © Unsplash/Shayna Douglas There really isn't anything left to say about the golden retriever that hasn't already been said by literally everyone else. This is man's best friend in a nutshell, the ultimate doggo, the pet of your dreams. It is a fluffy, friendly, medium-large sized creature that'll never leave your side, never let you down, and never go a day without smiling.