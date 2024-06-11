People often get scared when it comes to the dog-baby relationship, worrying themselves over the potential dangers. Do dogs know what babies are, though, and should they worry?

Is it bad if my dog licks my baby? Will my dog bite my baby? Do I have to get rid of my dog because I'm pregnant? Questions like these can be very unsettling, but they don't have to be. While there are a few things worth knowing about the dog-baby relationship , and while there are preparations to be made, you need not worry yourself. Do dogs even know what babies are?

While dogs will notice that your baby is no normal human, it doesn't understand what a baby actually is. There is nothing to worry about here, though, as well-trained dogs will understand that this is a harmless creature that poses no threat and is actually quite interesting.

It is important to recognize that dogs don't actually understand the concept of human or even doggy growth. They don't know what a baby is, nor do they really know what a puppy is. Instead, they have simple instincts that govern how they behave around both, and generally understand that these are creatures to protect, not threats.

That being said, your dog will find your baby significantly interesting. This is largely because of the smell your baby emits, made up of interesting scents of milk, diapers, and that all-too familiar baby scent. Because of this, you may find that your darling doggo is curious about the new family member and may end up making friends.

Dog trainer Lesley Townsend told Newstalk in 2023 that “Babies make weird squeaky noises, and smell quite delicious - they usually smell like milk or maybe like nappies - and it’s understandable that your dog will take extra interest in something like that.”

As a result, you should understand that your dog will not necessarily understand what your baby is but, if trained well, will almost certainly pose no risk to your baby's health.