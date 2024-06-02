Have you ever wondered why your dog's nose always seems to be damp? Why are dog noses wet, what purpose does it play, and should it worry you if they are runny?

By Evan Williams

Your dog's wet nose might look a little gross, but it's perfectly natural and not usually anything to worry about. Why are dog's noses wet, what happens when they get dry, and when should you be worried?

Every dog's nose is a little damp, and that's perfectly okay. © Unsplash/Hannah Gibbs Few creatures are as friendly and adorable as your beloved dog, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few things that come across as a little bit of a turn-off. One such thing is, quite likely, your dog's utter lack of both discipline and hygiene. Seriously, what's with the constantly wet nose? It's always just hanging there, glistening with... what? Sweat? What's that all about?

Why do dogs have wet noses?

It is completely normal and even healthy for a dog to have a slightly damp and wet nose. The dampness not only acts as a way to cool the dog off in hot weather, but assists in the proper functioning of your darling doggo's sniffer, and is a sign that it is healthy and happy. Of course, there are situations in which an overly wet nose is not a good sign, as we will discuss later on in this article. For the most part, though, a wet dog nose means a healthy dog! Here's why your dog has a wet nose: To cool down your dog: The water on your dog's nose acts similarly to sweat. It is therefore used for evaporative cooling, helping regulate your dog's body temperature.

The water on your dog's nose acts similarly to sweat. It is therefore used for evaporative cooling, helping regulate your dog's body temperature. Humidifying your dog's nose: By keeping your dog's nose moist, the inside of its nasal cavity also becomes humidified, reducing the risk of dried-out noses that can then become sore and get infected.

By keeping your dog's nose moist, the inside of its nasal cavity also becomes humidified, reducing the risk of dried-out noses that can then become sore and get infected. Preventing infections: The moisture in and on your dog's nose helps prevent various respiratory and nasal infections.

The moisture in and on your dog's nose helps prevent various respiratory and nasal infections. Scent: Your dog's moist nose helps it retain various smells and scents, improving its sense of smell. Your dog's nose is meant to be a little bit wet, so don't worry about it. In fact, you should celebrate it – a moist muzzle is a sign of a good health for you doggo.

Your dog's moist nose is important for its temperature regulation. © Unsplash/Evi Kalemi

Do dogs always have wet noses?

While some dogs do have wetter noses than others, every dog should have a slightly cool and moist nose. This is completely normal and nothing to worry about – in fact, it's quite the opposite. Due to the association between illness, dehydration, and dry noses, it's best to seek medical attention if your dog's nose has become as dry as the desert.

Dog runny nose: Should I be worried?

There is a stark contrast between a dog whose nose is slightly damp and wet, and one that is actively running. While the former is a normal part of doggy life, the latter could indicate an illness that may range from relatively harmless and short-lived, to actively life-threatening. Think of it like a human nose – people with the common cold often have dripping noses, and so do people with more dangerous afflictions. A dog's nose should be slightly damp, shiny, and glistening. There should never be any boogers or drips dropping out of it onto the floor. If there are, and you have established it's not just water after an excited drink, then it might be a good idea to go to the vet and be safe about it – don't freak out, just head on over to the vet. Here are some potential reasons for a dog's runny nose: Allergies

Cold and flu

Anxiety

Blockages

Nasal cancer

Infection

Respiratory tract infections

Foreign objects lodged inside

Kennel cough

Fungal infections

Important: When it comes to health issues with your doggo, there's no such thing as being too careful. If you are worried, don't consult online forums – instead, simply head to the vet and have it checked out.

Why is my dog's nose dry?

If your dog's nose has gone dry, it might be time for a quick checkup at the vet. © Unsplash/Agatha If your dog's nose is dry, you may have cause for concern, and should almost certainly take it to the veterinarian. There are a variety of potential reasons for such a situation, some of which you don't need to be overly worried about, but all of which are less than ideal and certainly unusual. Dogs should always have a slightly damp nose, and if they don't, they could be sick. Here are the most common causes of a dry dog nose: Dehydration

Allergic reaction

Some sort of autoimmune disease or issue

Sunburn

Fever

Overheating

Poorly moisturized nose

Skin conditions

Excessive nose licking, often caused by other health issues

Brachycephaly

Dry eye syndrome

Excessively dry air

Cancers of various kinds

Infections

Hyperkeratosis