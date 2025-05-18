Can dogs eat watermelon? A healthy snack with dangerous pitfalls
A piece of watermelon is a healthy and juicy refreshment for humans, especially in summer, but can dogs also eat this fruit? Yes – with some important caveats.
Can my dog eat watermelon?
Watermelon is rich in vitamin C and potassium and consists of 92% water, so the flesh is not only delicious but also very healthy – even for dogs.
Dogs are allowed to eat watermelon, but only without the rind and seeds!
The restriction to seedless fruit flesh is very important because the rind and seeds of a watermelon can be dangerous for dogs.
More on the health risks and benefits of watermelon and tips on how much to feed your dog for a species-appropriate diet can be found below.
Why is watermelon healthy for dogs?
Watermelon is a refreshing snack with health benefits for dogs, especially in summer.
This fruit can provide a great source of:
- Hydration
- Potassium
- Vitamin C
- Fiber
Potassium
Watermelon contains potassium, which is particularly important for metabolic processes within the cells. It also plays a fundamental role in healthy heart muscle function.
Vitamin C
The vitamin C in watermelon strengthens the immune system in dogs. It is also important for the formation of collagen, which is an important component of teeth, bones, and connective tissue.
High fiber content
The high fiber content of watermelon supports healthy digestion. The fiber also ensures that the sugar in watermelon is absorbed slowly into the bloodstream, which prevents blood sugar levels from rising too quickly.
However, dogs can only benefit from these health advantages if they eat seedless watermelons without the rinds.
Watermelon rinds and seeds are dangerous for dogs
Rind
The rind of a watermelon often causes gastrointestinal disorders in dogs. Diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain can be the result of ingestion. Because the rind is difficult to digest and is often treated with chemicals, it should always be removed for dogs.
Seeds
In the worst-case scenario, the seeds of a watermelon can lead to an intestinal blockage in dogs. In this case, either the small or the large intestine is completely blocked so that nothing can pass through. Such an intestinal blockage not only causes dogs great pain, but it can even be fatal if left untreated or treated too late.
How many watermelon seeds can be life-threatening for dogs depends primarily on their size. For Chihuahuas, just a few are enough, while large breeds such as German Shepherds can tolerate significantly more.
How much watermelon can a dog eat?
How much watermelon a furry friend can safely eat depends, among other things, on its size and individual sensitivity, as fruit can also trigger intolerances or allergies.
It is therefore advisable to test watermelon in small quantities first and observe the dog directly afterward.
The following symptoms may indicate an allergic reaction:
- Severe itching
- Skin rash or redness
- Inflammation
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
It is not yet known how much watermelon is best for dogs, but there is a rule of thumb that can be applied to fruit with a high sugar content.
A maximum of 10% of the daily calorie requirement should come from snacks. If you fill a small cup with pieces of watermelon, that's around 50 calories.
Conclusion: Watermelon is generally healthy for dogs
As soon as a watermelon has fully ripened, its rind has been removed, and all the seeds have been removed, it becomes a tasty and healthy snack for dogs (in moderation.) If your furry friend is eating watermelon for the first time, you should check for any intolerance or allergy symptoms as well.
If a dog can tolerate the delicious red snack, there is no reason not to give him watermelon regularly. Because of the fruit sugar, however, dogs should not eat too much – otherwise, there is a risk of unwanted weight gain.
Cover photo: 123RF/Iagodina