Can dogs eat watermelon? A healthy snack with dangerous pitfalls

Watermelon is rich in vitamin C and potassium and consists of 92% water, so the flesh is both delicious and very healthy – but what about for dogs?

By Alexa Moustaka, Steffi Feldman

A piece of watermelon is a healthy and juicy refreshment for humans, especially in summer, but can dogs also eat this fruit? Yes – with some important caveats.

Can my dog eat watermelon?

Dogs are allowed to eat watermelon, but only without the rind and seeds! © 123RF/Iagodina Watermelon is rich in vitamin C and potassium and consists of 92% water, so the flesh is not only delicious but also very healthy – even for dogs. Dogs are allowed to eat watermelon, but only without the rind and seeds! The restriction to seedless fruit flesh is very important because the rind and seeds of a watermelon can be dangerous for dogs. Dogs Dog's candid pictures from daycare have her owner crying with laughter More on the health risks and benefits of watermelon and tips on how much to feed your dog for a species-appropriate diet can be found below.

Why is watermelon healthy for dogs?

Watermelon is a refreshing snack with health benefits for dogs, especially in summer. This fruit can provide a great source of: Hydration

Potassium

Vitamin C

Fiber

Watermelons are not only very hydrating, but they are also packed with vitamins. © 123rf/serezniy

Potassium Watermelon contains potassium, which is particularly important for metabolic processes within the cells. It also plays a fundamental role in healthy heart muscle function. Vitamin C The vitamin C in watermelon strengthens the immune system in dogs. It is also important for the formation of collagen, which is an important component of teeth, bones, and connective tissue. High fiber content The high fiber content of watermelon supports healthy digestion. The fiber also ensures that the sugar in watermelon is absorbed slowly into the bloodstream, which prevents blood sugar levels from rising too quickly. However, dogs can only benefit from these health advantages if they eat seedless watermelons without the rinds.

Watermelon rinds and seeds are dangerous for dogs

Rind The rind of a watermelon often causes gastrointestinal disorders in dogs. Diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain can be the result of ingestion. Because the rind is difficult to digest and is often treated with chemicals, it should always be removed for dogs. Seeds In the worst-case scenario, the seeds of a watermelon can lead to an intestinal blockage in dogs. In this case, either the small or the large intestine is completely blocked so that nothing can pass through. Such an intestinal blockage not only causes dogs great pain, but it can even be fatal if left untreated or treated too late. How many watermelon seeds can be life-threatening for dogs depends primarily on their size. For Chihuahuas, just a few are enough, while large breeds such as German Shepherds can tolerate significantly more.

How much watermelon can a dog eat?

Although watermelon is healthy, dogs should not eat too much of it. © 123RF/lukashenkostudio How much watermelon a furry friend can safely eat depends, among other things, on its size and individual sensitivity, as fruit can also trigger intolerances or allergies. It is therefore advisable to test watermelon in small quantities first and observe the dog directly afterward. The following symptoms may indicate an allergic reaction: Dogs Woman films dog in slow motion: what she discovers in its mouth is disturbing Severe itching

Skin rash or redness

Inflammation

Diarrhea

Vomiting It is not yet known how much watermelon is best for dogs, but there is a rule of thumb that can be applied to fruit with a high sugar content. A maximum of 10% of the daily calorie requirement should come from snacks. If you fill a small cup with pieces of watermelon, that's around 50 calories.

Conclusion: Watermelon is generally healthy for dogs