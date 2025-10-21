Dog owners think they have a Golden Retriever – then DNA test results reveal the bizarre truth!

The family of a cute dog was firmly convinced that the pup was a purebred Golden Retriever. They couldn't believe what the DNA test revealed!

Instead of being a purebred Golden Retriever, this dog has several breeds hiding in her genes. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/dinosaurwater

They carried out a DNA test via a dog ancestry site to find out what was lurking in their beloved pet's genes.

The owners of the dog with the golden fur never thought they would be so wrong.

In a Reddit post, they wrote: "We are so surprised!"

"Everyone assumes she's 99% golden," say the owners, "but this sweet fluffy creature turns out to be quite a mix!"

The test revealed that – although the dog is indeed something of a Golden Retriever (26.6%) – she is also a Chow Chow in almost equal proportions.