Dog owners think they have a Golden Retriever – then DNA test results reveal the bizarre truth!
The family of a cute dog was firmly convinced that the pup was a purebred Golden Retriever. They couldn't believe what the DNA test revealed!
They carried out a DNA test via a dog ancestry site to find out what was lurking in their beloved pet's genes.
The owners of the dog with the golden fur never thought they would be so wrong.
In a Reddit post, they wrote: "We are so surprised!"
"Everyone assumes she's 99% golden," say the owners, "but this sweet fluffy creature turns out to be quite a mix!"
The test revealed that – although the dog is indeed something of a Golden Retriever (26.6%) – she is also a Chow Chow in almost equal proportions.
Dog turns out to be a secret "supermutt"
This mixed ancestry explains an odd dark spot on the tip of the four-legged friend's tongue! The tongues of Chow Chows often turn blue due to a high concentration of pigment cells (melanocytes) that produce the pigment melanin.
In addition, 16.1% of this dog's DNA is that of an American Pit Bull Terrier.
However, the so-called "supermutt" gene (30.8%) accounts for the largest proportion of DNA.
According to its owner, traces of Cocker Spaniel, Pekingese, small Poodle, Collie, and German Shepherd breeds were discovered.
On Reddit, most users are not terribly surprised by the test result. Many saw at first glance that the dog had a lot of Chow Chow in her!
"I guessed chow mix immediately, I'm more surprised she has any golden than that she isn't mostly golden lol. But I can see that too!" wrote one.
"I've seen so many yellow, longhaired, floppy-eared dogs turn out to be 0% Golden Retriever on here that I was surprised she is part Golden," admitted another.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/dinosaurwater