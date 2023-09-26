Most disobedient dog breeds: 5 hardest dogs to train

The most disobedient dogs in the world will tug on your nerves, annoy you terribly, and have the potential to be dangerous. These are the hardest dogs to train.

By Sonja Hollaender, Evan Williams

Do you have a bit of a cheeky chewer at home, or is your dog's breed just particularly hard to train? Well, you won't know the answer unless you know which dog breeds are the most disobedient. Let's dive in!

Consistent training will help you get a handle on disobedient dog breeds. © 123RF/alexeitm A naughty pup can be frustrating sometimes, but also endearing. However, when a disobedient dog fails all the training tests and starts to get a bit over-the-top, problems can follow. It's important to remember that too much stubbornness and little discipline can lead to dangerous situations. The most disobedient dog breeds in the world are laid out in stark detail in this dog guide. Which dog breeds are the hardest to train, why are they so difficult, and how can you get a handle on man's most troublesome best friend?

What are the most obedient dog breeds? Top 5

There are a remarkable number of dog breeds in the world, most of which are easy going enough to have no trouble on the admittedly long road to becoming well-trained. Still, there are those that'll cause trouble no matter how hard you work and how long you own them.

These five dog breeds are the hardest dogs to train in the world. What are the most disobedient dogs? Let's find out.

Dachshunds, often referred to as "Sausage dogs" are hardly the most obedient of doggos. © Unsplash/Erda Estremera

5. Dachshunds

Dachshunds are difficult to train, and they have a reputation for being incredibly stubborn. Often very headstrong, these tiny little dudes don't always listen to commands and, while this may be exhausting for owners at times, there is actually a very positive quality behind it: Independence. Bred for hunting, and detailed in our Dachshund breed-in-profile, these little dudes are extremely energetic and driven to dig, burrow, and spend their energy. Whoever invests in a dachshund as a pet should be aware of their energetic eccentricities and the fact that they are extremely hard to train.

4. Chihuahuas

Chihuahuas are some of the loudest and hardest-to-train dogs. © 123RF/nekonoazarashi Chihuahuas are some of the least trainable dogs in the world. This little tyke has a lot of noise in its head, making it difficult for it to listen to its owner and making it a rather irritating creature. Owners who do not set proper boundaries with this breed can quickly end up with a yapping, riotous fluff ball at their side. As we detailed in our extensive Chihuahua-in-profile, these little dudes may look cute, but need a loving strictness and very consistent training. Like Dachshunds, they are very curious, bright, and have lots of energy and, as such, they should be mentally challenged with games and tricks.

3. Afghans

Afghans are remarkably interesting dogs, with a long history, but are also very unintelligent. © Unsplash/Julio Bernal The Afghan Hound is widely known to be the dumbest dog breed on Earth. As such, it's both difficult to train and extremely disobedient. With an Afghan as your companion, you'll need a lot of perseverance. Cuddling and stroking is typically not enough, though. Rather, use treats to train better behavior. Be careful, though: Too many treats is not the best health decision for an Afghan hound, no matter how disobedient or difficult-to-train it is. Keep it in moderation and, instead, use mentally challenging games to stave off boredom and improve behavior.

2. Bulldogs

Bulldogs, especially American Bullies, are some of the most violent and dangerous dogs. © Unsplash/Rebecca Hobbs Bulldogs are some of the most dangerous, disobedient, violent, and hard to train dogs in the world. Their stubbornness manifests itself in different ways, though, with some running away as if bitten by a monkey as soon as they are let off the leash. Others drive their owners to the brink of madness with their inertia, or even completely refuse to move. Lying down in the middle of a walk and not moving a muscle is a common sight for stubborn bulldogs when they no longer feel like walking. Fortunately, you can get a good handle on a bulldogs' stubbornness if you practice training skills with them often and lure them with a reward. The important thing is to stay patient.

1. Chow-Chows

Chow-Chows might be huggable, but they're also very disobedient. © Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao The big fluffy Chow-Chow looks like a harmless, giant teddy bear, but can be extremely demanding. This dog breed is unbelievably stubborn, and likes to make its own rules. In addition, they do not always want to cuddle, even if their owners may want to. In fact, they have been known to refuse a cuddle by going on an intense hyperactive rampage. Chow-Chow owners should accept the nature of these animal and give them free space. At the same time, practice commands intensively, reward them directly after the commands have been executed, and always remain consistent. They are remarkably headstrong creatures, so keep that in mind before adopting.

How to deal with disobedient dogs

Pet owners shouldn't invest time and money into a dog if they don't have the patience required. Every dog breed can develop into a disobedient dog if the necessary education is missing. As such, a dog needs to be educated properly, starting training as a puppy, and provided with all necessary resources to instill good behavior.

One should educate their dog on potty training, should take their dog on regular walks, should get them agility trained, and should do puzzles with them. By doing this, they will reduce disobedience and increase loyalty. On top of that, they will reduce the excess energy that can cause serious behavioral problems in many doggos. The most important thing, though, is teaching them plenty of commands and getting them thoroughly clicker trained. If you do that, you'll be able to even control a disobedient or hard to train doggo. It'll be a challenge, but it's doable.

Don't give up on the hardest dogs to train