What are the world's ugliest dog breeds? Top 10

Most of the ugliest dogs in the world fit into a selection of around ten different breeds. As a result, here are the top ten ugliest dog breeds in the world.

Most dogs are cute, sure, but we'd be lying if we were to say that there are no ugly dogs out there in the world. Some pooches are less than perfect, and it's our job to point the finger - here are the ugliest dog breeds in the world.

There are many ugly dogs in the world. © Collage: Unsplash/Isaac Davis/Jorge Zapata If I'm lyin', I'm dyin', but you've gotta admit that there are dogs in the world so ugly they shock you when you look at them. That's not to say that they fail the personality test or that they can't be cute in their own way, but they're certainly not lookers. In this dog guide, TAG24 will take a look at our picks for the top ten ugliest dog breeds in the world. Why are some dogs uglier than others, and why do even the world's ugliest doggos deserve respect?

Ugly dog breeds are worthy of our respect

Sure, ugly dogs are funny and have amusing faces and hilarious feet, but they're still worthy of our respect. You see, these little (yes, mostly little) darlings don't know that they're so repulsive, they don't know that their sheer looks put off many people. It's also worth noting that ugliness and, indeed, all looks are entirely subjective and not worth being rude about. Some people have one opinion, while others have another. This is our opinion on the ugliest dogs out there - you may disagree, but this isn't meant to be disrespectful. Whether it's an ugly fellow like a pug or a beautifully perfect pooch like a golden retriever, every dog deserves a home, and every home deserves a dog.

What is the ugliest dog breed in the world?

There are many ugly dogs in the world, and there are many beautiful dogs in the world. It's just a simple fact of life and one you're going to need to contend with as a dog lover. Today we're focusing on the former option. What dog breeds are the ugliest in the world, why are they so unpleasant to look at, and what's the history behind their terrible look? Let's take a look at the top 10 ugliest dog breeds in the world.

Chihuahuas are hardly the lookers you'd expect from such a popular doggo. © Unsplash/David Vives

10. Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are famous for being some of the strangest and most bothersome dogs in the world. Along with that less-than-stellar reputation comes a look that, for many, will melt the heart but, for others, will send electric shocks down the spine. Either way, they're still some of the most popular dogs out there. There's nothing innately wrong with the way chihuahuas look. They have big eyes (cute), big ears (cute), and an endlessly boop-able nose (also cute), the problem, though, comes with how all these components come together. Chihuahuas look like they're constantly squinting, and that ain't pretty!

9. Puli

Pulis are strange dogs, and not particularly pretty. © IMAGO/YAY Images You wouldn't usually expect the puli to be featured on a list like this. They are happy doggos with wide smiles, friendly eyes, and noses fit for champions. The problem? You've probably guessed it: There's just no getting past the scruffy hair of a puli, it's not cute, it's ugly! The scruffy and stringy hair of a puli is not something that we'd wish on anyone, certainly not a dog enthusiast who's looking to adopt. Sure, they're soft and there's something to be said about messiness being endearing, but there's a limit.

8. Irish wolfhound

Irish wolfhounds are some of the uglier dogs on the block. © imago/imagebroker Out of all the dogs on this list, the Irish wolfhound probably had the biggest likelihood of not making it onto this list. The problem, quite simply, is its fur. While proportionally, this doggo is fine; it has a nicely shaped head and a pretty normal body, but its fur makes it look like it is constantly in the process of drying after a long swim. The messy and shaggy coat of the Irish wolfhound makes it look continually dirty and scruffy and thus lends itself to this list of ugly doggos. Despite this, Irish wolfhounds are sweethearts and deserve every hug and cuddle that they can get.

7. Bulldogs

Are bulldogs so ugly that they're kind of cute? © Unsplash/Rebecca Hobbs Featuring a shrunken face, a big saggy maw, and a tongue that can never seem to stay within its mouth, your average bulldog is pretty darn ugly. There's not really much else to say, but we'd certainly note that dogs related to the bulldog don't generally fare much better either - some of them are even on this list! The problem with the bulldog is that it just looks constantly wet (or, more appropriately, moist). With such long tongues and saggy, floppy jaws, the drool factor is immense. What's more, these medium-sized creatures seem to have all the wrong proportions. Why are they so muscular from their neck to their tail but so flabby from that point forward? It makes no sense!

6. Bull terrier

Bull terriers are extraordinarily ugly, but they're also sweethearts. © Unsplash/Magdalena Smolnicka A relative of the bulldog (it's kinda in the name), the bull terrier is surprisingly popular considering how ugly it is. These doggos almost look like rats, often practically hairless, with blemished skin and blotches all over the body. They suffer that same problem we described in bulldogs: What's up with the proportions? Bull terriers are like body-builder dogs, with blocky heads (and tiny eyes) that sit atop a mound of muscle. Sure, they can be lovely, but they're certainly not lookers!

5. Neapolitan mastiff

There are few dogs more saggy than a Neapolitan mastiff. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network If you like things that are floppy, then you might like the Neapolitan mastiff. Just keep in mind that this same floppiness is bound to make an absolute dog's breakfast of your couch (pun intended). Neapolitan mastiffs feature two long flaps on either side of their mouth, and it ain't pretty. That these creatures are so loving and gentle is almost ironic, considering their looks. You see, Neapolitan mastiffs may have been meant and bred as guard dogs, but you'd be hard-pressed to find doggos more keen for a cuddle. It's just a shame that they are, without a doubt, some of the ugliest canines around.

4. Borzoi

Borzois might be dog royalty, but they ain't pretty. © imago/imagebroker Borzois, also known as Russian wolfhounds, are some of the strangest and most aristocratic-looking pups in the world. With an insanely long face, tiny little eyes, and a nose that almost fades into the mouth, the Borzoi is surely one of the ugliest doggos to walk this great green globe. We are so fascinated by these Russian symbols of aristocracy that we wrote an entire article on how weird and wacky they are - seriously, check out our borzoi breed breakdown! They're some of the tallest dogs in the world and are also some of the most historically interesting. Sure, they don't look that great, but you can't say they don't have character.

3. Pugs

They're pugs, need we say more? © Unsplash/Sneaky Elbow Is there really anything that needs to be said about pugs that haven't already been said? They are like small bulldogs, and they're so genetically modified that they have genuine problem breathing because of it. A cross between the characteristics of a bulldog, and the size (and looks) of a rat, pugs are some of the ugliest dogs in the world. That's not to say that they're not cute, as these are some of the most beloved and popular creatures on the planet, but no one could ever call a dog "pretty" or "beautiful," could they? Short, squat, drooling, sneezing, it's no surprise that pugs have a constant look of either confusion or sadness upon their faces.

2. Bedlington terriers

Bedlington terriers are some of the ugliest dogs in the world. © IMAGO/Design Pics There are many things that need to be said about the Bedlington terrier, and that's not a good thing. Often groomed within an inch of their lives, these show dogs are often fawned over, but, in reality, there are so few positive words to direct their way that it becomes almost hard not to be too mean. It may be the context of the Bedlington terrier that makes them so repulsive. They were bred in 1700s Britain for the purposes of racing, sheering, and showing off. This is not something that has changed over the years, making these strange dogs some of the ugliest in the world and a symbol for a lot of what's wrong with society.

1. Chinese crested

Chinese crested: The horror! © IMAGO/Cover-Images Endlessly meme-able and incredibly funny, the Chinese crested dog seems to top every list of ugly doggos ever created. We're going to continue that trend, even if it may seem cruel, because these creatures are some of the strangest and most unpleasant-looking four-pawed fellows around. No matter how loving or happy your Chinese crested dog is, its disjointed eyes, bizarre whiskers, and puffy fronds will never look good alongside the shortness of its fur and the eternally disorientated look that constantly adorns its face. We're sorry, but it's true: Chinese crested dogs are certainly the ugliest breed in the world, there is simply no debate.

Remember: The world's ugliest dog breeds are still cute!