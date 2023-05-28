Smallest dog breeds: Top 10 tiny dog breeds

There are some truly tiny dogs out there, but what breed's best? TAG24 takes a look at the top 10 smallest dog breeds in the world and why they're a top choice.

Tiny dogs are sometimes love-them or hate-them in the canine kingdom. They can be loud and sometimes hyper, but the negativity is, all-in-all, unfair. To prove the point, here are our top ten smallest dog breeds!

There are many beautiful and adorable small dog breeds in the world. © Collage: Unsplash/Caspar Rae/Nikolay Tchaouchev/Michelle Tresemer There are some remarkable pooches out there in the world, rolling in the leaves that litter our yards, jumping on our laps, attempting a good face-licking, and yapping louder than a chicken in a fox pen. Some are big, some are medium-sized, and some get so small that they could fit in your purse. In this dog guide, TAG24 will take you through our top ten tiny dog breeds. What are the best small dog breeds, and why should you think about getting yourself a miniature doggo over a bigger woofer? Let's take a look.

Why should you get a tiny dog breed?

When thinking about tiny dogs, many will imagine a small little scruffy thing that has been stuffed into someone's purse. They will imagine the constant yapping, the loud yelping that'll bring your neighbor knocking, or maybe even the biting habits of our smaller canine companions. That's a profoundly simplistic view on what it's like to own a small doggo, though. It can actually be an absolute joy, and there are many benefits to having a smaller dog wandering around the house. Indeed, while large dog breeds and medium-sized dog breeds are fantastic in their own right, small dogs offer something neither alternative could provide: Convenience. Here are a few reasons why you should get a small dog breed Longer lives: It is widely accepted that smaller dogs generally live decently longer than bigger dogs. A prospective dog owner should understand dog life expectancy before adopting. They'll develop a close relationship with their pooch and will want it to stick around as long as possible.





It is widely accepted that smaller dogs generally live decently longer than bigger dogs. A prospective dog owner should understand dog life expectancy before adopting. They'll develop a close relationship with their pooch and will want it to stick around as long as possible. Easier to look after: In many ways, smaller dogs are far easier to deal with than bigger dogs. They are not as heavy and can be held in your hands. As a result, they are easier to bathe, easier to stop when they're misbehaving, and somewhat more easily groomed (for example, it is far easier to hold them still while you trim their nails).





In many ways, smaller dogs are far easier to deal with than bigger dogs. They are not as heavy and can be held in your hands. As a result, they are easier to bathe, easier to stop when they're misbehaving, and somewhat more easily groomed (for example, it is far easier to hold them still while you trim their nails). Convenience: Big dogs are remarkably inconvenient. You can't take them on planes with you easily, and they often can't even come with you on any form of public transport. Small dogs can be carried, can sit comfortably in the basket of a bike or a shoulder bag, and are, in general, far more convenient. They also are easily adaptable to living in smaller homes like apartments.





Big dogs are remarkably inconvenient. You can't take them on planes with you easily, and they often can't even come with you on any form of public transport. Small dogs can be carried, can sit comfortably in the basket of a bike or a shoulder bag, and are, in general, far more convenient. They also are easily adaptable to living in smaller homes like apartments. Safety: While it is true that some small dogs can get a bit bitey from time to time, it is less likely that they will accidentally hurt someone. If you have a small dog that has been well-trained, then it won't accidentally sit on a child, and is far easily stopped when it does something dangerous to itself or others. Small dog breeds bring a lot to the table. They live longer, are easier to look after, are more convenient, and are (generally) safer for children. They're also insanely cute, so what more could you want?

What are the smallest dog breeds in the world? Top 10

There are some remarkable doggos out there in the world, in many different shapes and sizes. Some of the smallest are also some of the best, and that is why it's time to bring them to your attention. What are the best small dog breeds in the world? What should you know about each of them? Here are our top ten favorite small dog breeds in the world. These tiny dogs are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and a pep to your step!

10. Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are one of the most popular small dogs in the world. © Unsplash/Ignacio R Famous for being profoundly yappy and a celebrity favorite, the Chihuahua is a tiny dog breed that hails from Mexico. Kept as a pet or as a show dog, these tiny little creatures are not known to be the friendliest or sweetest animals in the world, but are perfect for competitions and grooming. With an incredibly distinctive shape, a tiny body, and a curved tail, the fluff that surrounds a Chihuahua is perfect for shaping and molding for display. They are some of the smallest dogs to have ever existed, and highly controversial - some love them, some hate them, and both groups have decent reasoning hooked into their belts. If you're looking for a canine companion, the Chihuahua isn't necessarily your best bet. What it is, though, is a stylish and tiny dog breed that's worthy of our respect.

9. Dachshund

Dachshunds are often referred to as "Weiner Dogs" due to their distinctive shape. © Unsplash/Erda Estremera The dachshund is a dog that receives far more attention under its alternative name: the Sausage or Weiner dog, and are usually the butt of the joke. It's a shame, because they are actually profoundly sweet and loving doggos that deserve much more praise and love. Most dachshunds you will encounter are rather docile creatures, though they develop a very strong bond with their humans. Given an intense sense of smell and an ability to chase down small animals, the dachshund was originally bred to hunt small animals like badgers and rabbits. As a result, these incredibly short dogs are very good at digging, remarkably strong for their size, and insanely fast. Check out everything you need to know about dachshunds if you're considering adoption. They're certainly a small dog breed to keep your eye on!

8. Toy poodle

Toy poodles are some of the most ridiculously cute dogs in the entire world. © Unsplash/Arion Reyvonputra Toy poodles are more or less exactly the same as standard poodles, they're just much smaller. With a dense and curly coat that can come in many different colors (including white, cream, black, and even apricot), these tiny doggos are primarily meant as show dogs and are usually owned by people who have a high attention-to-detail when it comes to grooming. They can be remarkably cute, but also astoundingly ugly when they're groomed to high-hell. Indeed, these small dogs deserve much more love outside the animal show community. Toy poodles are loving, sweet, and loyal companions that will stick by your side through black and blue, thick and thin. Take a look at the toy poodle if you're thinking of getting a dog. They are beautiful, smart, gentle, and kind. Oh, and they're some of the smallest dogs in the world.

7. Yorkshire terrier

Yorkies are small and sweet, and are commonly dressed up in funny outfits. © Unsplash/Sebastian Pociecha Known endearingly as "Yorkies", these scraggly little fellows are some of the funniest looking dogs you'll ever see. Does that perhaps explain why they're ridiculously popular? These compact doggos don't generally grow to be much heavier than 5–6 pounds, nor much higher than 7 inches from foot to ear. They're great with children, make perfect family dogs, and are generally pretty friendly towards other doggos. A Yorkshire Terrier will be loving and playful towards you and the kids, but will probably make quite a bit of noise. Indeed, these tiny little dogs have some insanely big vocal cords. Yorkshire Terriers are some of the smallest dogs in the world, but also some of the most common. In fact, they are up there with the golden retriever and the labrador in terms of popularity.

6. Pomeranian

Pomeranians are tiny balls of fluff that deserve a big cuddle and a lot of love. © Unsplash/Fred Moon A popular and insanely fluffy dog breed from north-west Poland and north-east Germany, the Pomeranian is a ridiculous-looking doggo. You can hardly deny it, these things look like they're straight out of a Dr Seuss novel, yet they're real, and they're very popular as pets. It's for good reason, though, as they're quite adorable. These tiny little creatures are friendly and chirpy, excited to play and meet with other doggos and humans, and not too hard to train either. The pomeranian is another dog that's popular among dog show enthusiasts and those who are into grooming. One of the smallest, and possibly the fluffiest dog in the world, the pomeranian is perfect for any family. They're sweet, caring and loyal, but just keep in mind that they can howl like a hound dog.

5. Pekingese

The Pekingese are wacky little dogs. © imago/imagebroker The pekingese might be some of the funniest looking creatures to have ever graced this great green Earth's surface, but they're probably not the best go-to for prospective dog owners. Having been bred and favored by the Chinese Imperial court, these dogs are known to have serious health issues. Considering the difficulties they face (pekingese dogs regularly suffer from cardiovascular defects, neurological issues, and trouble breathing), we believe they deserve a spot on this list. Why? Well, because they are strange and adorable creatures that are full of joy and love, even if they don't typically live particularly long and comfortable lives. If you are looking for a small dog breed to take home with you, it's best to steer clear of the pekingese. In doing so you'll also likely steer clear of heartbreak. Admire their looks, though, and show them some love!

4. Bolognese dog

Bolognese is more than just a delicious Italian sauce - it's a great dog too! © imago/ITAR-TASS Let's start by getting this out of the way: No, we're not talking about the delicious Italian dish that's typically served with tagliatelle or pappardelle (for that, you'll need to check out our bolognese recipe)! Instead, we're here to talk about the fiercely loyal dog breed that comes from Bologna in Northern Italy. One of the fluffiest, cutest, and smallest dog breeds in the world, Bolognese dogs have been represented in art for many centuries and are famous for being favorite pets of historical characters like Catherine the Great of Russia and Madame de Pompadour. They have a distinctive coat, a friendly personality, and are some of the best huggers in the woofing community. Indeed, if you're looking for a distinctive and beautiful tiny dog, the Bolognese is one of your best bets. Talk to your breeder (or look for one at your local dog shelter). You won't regret it!

3. Miniature schnauzer

Miniature schnauzers are some of the most popular small dog breeds around. © Unsplash/Sebastian Coman Travel As one of the most popular dog breeds in the history of canine companions (especially in Europe), there are few dogs more instantly recognizable than the miniature schnauzer. These smaller dogs aren't the most tiny on the market, but they are still little enough to make it onto this list. Bred to be rat catching dogs on farms, these cool-looking doggos are great as guard dogs and are found in a variety of different colors. Typically only growing to be around 15 pounds heavy and 12 inches tall, the miniature schnauzer has become a favorite among families since they first emerged in the 1920s. Fiercely friendly and incredibly protective, miniature schnauzers are more than just some of the smallest dogs in the world. They are incredibly loving, make great house pets, and are great with kids. You couldn't ask for more!

2. Havanese

The havanese is one of the smallest dogs in the world. © Unsplash/Elijah Ekdahl The havanese is a native of Cuba, and famous for being remarkably cheerful and happy. These tiny little dogs are distinctive due to their silky and curly hair, their bent-over tail, and the variety of colors of their coats. Indeed, the havanese is much more than a simple show dog. Out of all the small dogs on this list, the havanese is one of the best behaved. Easily trained and incredibly smart, these dogs are perfect for city life and will do anything you tell them to do so long as you have taught them the words. They don't bark too much, you can teach them tricks, and they will never fail to show you the deepest of love. As small dog breeds go, the havanese is one of the best in the world. Happy and caring, these tiny doggos are perfect for anyone looking to have a dog in a big city.

1. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Cavalier King Charles spaniels are unbelievably popular and beautiful tiny dogs. © Unsplash/Liesbet Delvoye The cavalier King Charles spaniel is the king of all toy dogs. Coming in a variety of colors, these creatures have some of the most groomable hair in the canine compendium and some of the biggest personalities as well. What makes these beautiful doggos so cool, though, is that they're more than just a dog breed, they're little pieces of history. You see, the cavalier King Charles spaniel is a dog immersed in the history of the English Civil War. They take their name from King Charles II, who reportedly had a famous spaniel that stayed by his side throughout the battles. The supporters of the King at the time were referred to as "Cavaliers", and because of that, his dog was adorned with the name we now use. That's what makes a small dog interesting: Cuteness and history. The cavalier King Charles spaniel has both, and is one of the most beautiful doggos out there as well. What more could you want out of a small dog breed?

Some of the best tiny dog breeds are also some of the sweetest!