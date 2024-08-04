Water dog breeds: Top 10

If you are a fan of swimming, then getting a water dog breed is an absolute no-brainer. What is a water dog breed, though, and which ones are the best?

By Evan Williams, Alexa Moustaka

If you get yourself a water dog, you've got a buddy by your side that'll be there for every swim, every beach run and every lake leap. What are the best water dog breeds, though, and what actually is a water dog?

Water dog breeds are a great choice for those of us who love to swim. © 123RF/Bagicat Few doggos are better for those of us who like to swim or sail than the water dog. These fluffy fellows take to the water so naturally and with so much joy that you'll be going to the beach often enough that it'll almost get annoying. To be honest, though, it'll be such a wonderful experience that you will never get truly sick of it. Dogs TikTokers are in awe of this sweet dog's kitten rescue mission! So what are the best water dog breeds in the world, and what is a water dog anyway? Let's take a look!

What is a water dog?

For the sake of this article, we are defining a water dog as either a dog that was bred to swim and hunt in water, or just naturally adores to swim with no need for training. As a result, there is a large spectrum available for us to look at, and many dog breeds to consider and discuss in the following selection. The reason why we decided to take on a more broad definition is because we want to focus on dogs that are great to adopt and keep in a water-loving family. These are dogs that'll join you happily for a beach vacation, will swim in the lake with you, and will just generally adore any water-based activity you opt to undertake. We could very well focus on sports or hunting water dogs, but that's boring. These are the fluffiest and dampest fellows out there, and they are more than definitely going to be a great addition to the family.

Top 10 best water dog breeds

There are many dogs out there which have either been bred to hunt and swim in water, or just simply love to go out and have a splash. If you choose one of these dogs when you adopt, you are more than guaranteed a fluffy fellow that is happy, loving, and incredibly active. With the following ten dog breeds, prepare yourself for a life of splashes, canoe rides, surfing, and swimming. It's going to be a great time, and one of these ten water dog breeds will be with you the whole way.

American water spaniels are gorgeous dogs that love to swim. © 123RF/Bakalaerozz

10. American water spaniel

Once bred in the US to retrieve prey from boats, the American water spaniel is a bizarre yet fantastic little doggo. As with most water dog breeds, the American water spaniel absolutely loves to get into the water, swimming its way around while hunting – and is more than happy to play water games as well! They are clever, funny, and endlessly intelligent canine companions.

9. French water dog

Few dogs are cuter and sweeter than the French water dog, also known as the Barbet. © 123RF/Iagodina The French water dog, also known as the Barbet, was not bred exclusively to retrieve water prey, but rather to track down waterfowl and flush them out. Once flushed out of their hidey holes, the waterfowl would become easy targets for human hunters who would start shooting immediately. As a result, you need to be aware of the innate need of your French water dog to hunt and search. Dogs This dog's unusual way of asking for food has TikTokers giggling It's a balanced and affectionate companion, sure, but it needs to be treated appropriately.

8. Frisian water dog

Frisian water dogs are remarkably elegant swimmers. © IMAGO/Dreamstime The Frisian water dog is not particularly well known, but it is a water hound known for its remarkable abilities. A stubborn and somewhat shy dog, that doesn't usually get along well with strangers, this is a dog that makes a great companion but also requires a lot of training and caution. They are beautiful and courageous doggos and unbelievably reliable once you are friends – but if you've got a family, this is a dog breed to stay away from.

7. Irish water spaniel

The Irish water spaniel is famous for its bird hunting abilities. © 123RF/capturelight The Irish water spaniel is traditionally used for bird hunting, often in water, and is one of the sweetest water dogs out there. It is extremely intelligent and has a lot of stamina – both mentally and physically. While initially quite reserved when around strangers, it's a dog that will quickly become very affectionate and extraordinarily loving. These fluffy dudes can make great pets, but you need to be prepared for lots of training, exercise, and naughtiness from time to time.

6. Lagotto Romagnolo

What a fluffy and adorable boy the Lagotto Romagnolo is! © 123RF/Bakalaerozz The Lagotto Romagnolo was once bred for hunting in swamps and lagoons, but now that these swamps have mostly dried up, they're just fun little dudes. What makes them especially special, though, is that these dogs are widely used for truffle hunting, a task which they take to with ease due to their eagerness for work and excellent companionship. Some of the best water dogs out there, the Lagotto Romagnolo is also one of the friendliest and child-loving doggos out there, and can be great for families.

5. Newfoundland

The Newfoundland is a big teddy bear, but it also loves to swim. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network The Newfoundland might be absolutely massive and covered in a thick layer of hair, but it's actually a very graceful swimmer. One of the sweetest dogs out there, the Newfoundland has a long and sordid history and is far less appreciated than it really ought to be. These are some of the cutest and most handsome dogs to ever walk our Earth, they love to play, love to go in the water, and will never turn down a rigorous game of fetch.

4. Otterhound

You won't be surprised to learn that the otterhound was bred to hunt. © IMAGO/Wirestock An incredibly rare and vulnerable native English dog breed, the otterhound is a remarkable water dog. Used for hunting, they have a complicated lineage and an incredibly adorable look to them. What's most remarkable about the otterhound, though, is that even despite their predicament and their history, they are some of the friendliest, cutest, fluffiest, and endlessly loving dogs in the world.

3. Golden retriever

The golden retriever is one of the greatest dog breeds in the world. © Unsplash/Joel Swick Is there ever anything that needs to be said about the golden retriever? They are quite simply the greatest dogs to have ever been bred. While not hunters in even the slightest of ways, these friendly and big-boned doggos love to swim, splash, and play games. If you want a family dog that'll never tire of going to the beach and having a good, long swim, then the golden retriever is undeniably the best choice available.

2. Portuguese water dog

The Portuguese water dog is willing to work and willing to play. © 123RF/Lynmc42k The Portuguese water dog, or "Cão de agua Português," is a dog valued by fishermen due to its willingness to work. These remarkable and fluffy dogs can even jump off boats on their own, swimming, diving, and catching fleeing fish with ease. On top of their hunting abilities, the Portuguese water dog is also an insanely friendly and happy dog that is fond of children and incredibly safe to have around. There are few dogs more versatile than these guys.

1. Spanish water dog

Spanish water dogs are some of the best of their kind. © 123RF/Ratikova Spanish Water Dogs are often used for hunting and fishing, and are also used as sniffer and search dogs on the Iberian Peninsula. Their strong desire to work and their high intelligence make this breed a very popular and versatile water dog. What makes matters even better, though, is their friendly and loving nature, and their ability to quickly take to a person and become their loyal and loving companion. They are some of the best family dogs out there, and endlessly sweet.