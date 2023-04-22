What are the strongest dog breeds in the world?

Which dog is the strongest in the world? Is it the Great Dane, or perhaps the rottweiler? TAG24 takes a look at a selection of the world's strongest dog breeds.

By Evan Williams, Nele Fischer

Dogs may be mankind's eternal companions, but no one can deny that some of them are far stronger than we are. So, which dog breeds are the strongest in the world?



Some dogs are mightier than other dogs, but which breed is the strongest in the world? © Unsplash/David Taffet Out of the hundreds of dog breeds that exist nowadays, few are as strong and massive as the doggos on this list. The chunkier the doggo, the more frightening their presence in someone's home, but don't be scared: Strong doesn't mean dangerous! There are some particularly muscular mutts, but what makes them so strong? In this dog guide, we take a look at the record holders for strongest dog breeds in the world. Which dog has the strongest bite, and should you be fearful of the canine companions? Let's find out.

What's the strongest dog breed?

The Saint Bernard is, arguably, the world's strongest dog breed. This heavily built doggo is one of the beefiest in the world, featuring thick and powerful legs that are capable of carrying them great distances. Their massive and floppy facial features give them a distinctive look that's highly recognizable. The sheer size and weight of a Saint Bernard makes it incredibly unsurprising that it's so strong. This dinosaur doggo often reaches more than 30 inches in height, and nearly 200 pounds in weight. They bite at between 400 and 500 PSI. Like most big dogs, this size reduces its life span, but it more than makes up for that deficiency in cuddle-ability, playfulness, and its ridiculous size. Any who are considering adopting a Saint Bernard can also feel safe in that they have been awarded five stars by the American Kennel Club for being affectionate and good with children. They are not quite as good with other dogs (only 3 stars), quite possibly because they are so protective of their humans.

Why is the Saint Bernard the strongest dog in the world?

Saint Bernards have become so giant and so strong due to their alpine history and the way that they have been bred over the years. Originally bred in Switzerland and Italy, Saint Bernards were originally meant to be used as alpine rescue dogs. As such, they needed to be smart, hardy, and incredibly strong. To withstand the intense weather conditions indicative of an alpine existence, these darling doggos were bred to be massive, with thick and effective fur. By cross-breeding over many generations with other large dog breeds like Mastiffs, they are some of the friendliest and biggest beasts in the world.

An interesting fact: St. Bernards rose to fame, and became mainstream, due to the Disney film "Beethoven", which featured a St. Bernard puppy that gets adopted by a family.

What dog breed has the strongest bite?

The proud record holder of strongest dog bite in the world is the Kangal herding dog, which boasts a bite strength of 740 PSI. This darling doggo originates from the Kangal region of Turkey and has been used to shepherd and protect sheep from wolves and the like since the 12th century. Known to fend off not only wolves but also jackals and bears, one would assume that the Kangal herding dog is a scary and fearsome fellow. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. While their jaws can nip harder than a lion (genuinely, lions bite at 691 PSI), these doggos are sweet, affectionate, and loving. There are a variety of other strong-jawed dogs. They include: Doberman: 600 PSI

600 PSI Cane Corso: 600 PSI

600 PSI English Mastiff: 560 PSI

560 PSI Dogue de Bordeaux: 556 PSI

556 PSI Rottweiler: 330 PSI

330 PSI American Bulldog: 300 PSI

300 PSI German Shepherd: 240 PSI

240 PSI American Pitbull Terrier: 235 PSI

235 PSI Dutch Shepherd: 225 PSI

What is a PSI? Pound per square inch, or PSI, is the imperial measurement for force exerted on a particular area. One PSI is the force of one pound when applied to an area of one square inch.

Kangal shepherd dogs have the strongest jaws in the business. © imago/ZUMA Press

What other breeds are the strongest dogs?

There are many strong dog breeds out there, so many that it can be rather hard to narrow them all down. As a result, we will provide a short and non-comprehensive list of strong dog breeds. Don't worry, if your perfect pooch missed out on this list, we haven't forgotten – we're just keeping it brief. Here are five of the strongest doggos in the world: Great Dane: The Great Dane is the world's largest dog breed, and this comes with some astounding strength. Its strength is afforded to it via its incredible weight and its unbelievably muscular body. Irish Wolfhound: Towering more than 30 inches tall, and often weighing more than 120 pounds, the Irish wolfhound is one of the strongest and fastest dogs in the world. They can even run up to a speed of 38 mph! Newfoundland: The Newfoundland is a remarkably muscular and strong companion, but also a magnificent swimmer. If you ever need something fetched from a river, this is the dude to call. Saint Bernard: As one of the heaviest dog breeds, Saint Bernards impress with their remarkable strength, adorable faces, and friendly nature. If you want a big, strong family dog, these guys have got you covered! Pit Bull: It probably goes without a surprise that Pit Bulls are insanely strong. With massive, muscular jaws and aggressive looking faces, they can cause a lot of damage if they want to. They won't, though, because they have hearts of gold.

The toughest dog breeds aren't necessarily violent or dangerous!