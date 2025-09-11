Dog has heartbreaking reaction when he realizes he's being sent back to the shelter
Tuscaloosa, Jasper, Alabama - Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter in Alabama offers the opportunity to borrow a dog for a day out, and Hadlee Freeman recently took part in the exercise.
But what happened after the shelter's so-called "Happy Hour" bonding session came to a close is currently shattering hearts by the dozen on TikTok.
In a viral clip, which has been going viral since last weekend, the young woman and Stetson are sitting in the car outside the animal shelter – the special day has just come to an end.
The dog seems to have gathered that he is now going back to the kennel, however, and looks completely heartbroken at the realization!
But why can't Freeman adopt the dog for keeps?
Young woman speaks out about viral dog video
The 22-year-old, who lives in a shared apartment, would have preferred to adopt the dog for real.
"We would get fined if we had an animal," she told Newsweek.
"We cuddled together with the time we had, and I made a TikTok to help Stetson get adopted."
Nevertheless, Freeman doesn't want to leave it at this one-off outing.
"The amount of time we had together wasn't long enough, so I am going to keep going back to have Happy Hour with him until he's adopted," she said.
In addition, Freeman raved about the opportunities that Happy Hour offers her.
"When they are in their cage, you can't see their personality," Freeman concluded.
"They are stressed out and overstimulated by the loud noises, but when you get them out and let them be alone, they are free-spirited and you get to see their character traits."
Cover photo: Bildmontage: TikTok/Screenshots/hadleecora