Dog has hilarious reaction to feeling pregnant owner's baby kick!

Suffolk, UK - Lizzy West recently joined in on the viral trend of pregnant women filming their dogs ' reactions to their baby's kicks, becoming an internet sensation of her own thanks to her sweet pup, Crumble

Crumble couldn't hide her surprise when the little baby kicked inside her owner's tummy! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lizzy__west

The 29-year-old took to TikTok this week to share a clip of Crumble resting peacefully with his head on her belly.

As the dog sleeps with his eyes closed, Lizzy's baby announces its presence with a few kicks, jarring Crumble awake!

The dog then burps several times, almost seeming to be a bit nauseous.

"But why does she look like she's going to be sick?" Lizzy joked in the caption.

Despite her pup's mixed reaction, the mom-to-be told Newsweek she's confident Crumble will be a great big sister.

"We have three dogs and they're all very calm and gentle in nature (although a little jealous)," she told the outlet, adding, "I can't wait to watch them grow up together."

The video has racked up nearly 200,000 views since it was uploaded just a few days ago, and TikTokers flooded the comments with heartwarming reactions to the moment.

"Her little smile when she realized," one gushed.