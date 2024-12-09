Dog has the most dramatic reaction to owner's late arrival

Texas - A dog owner thought it would be no problem to come home two hours later than usual, but as she soon realized, her pup didn't agree!

A dog owner thought it would be no problem to come home two hours later than usual, but as she soon realized, her pup didn't agree! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@apollo.dabarkus

With the two-hour delay, Apollo the pit bull's routine was thrown off, and he made sure to let his human know!

Like most dogs, Apollo seems to have fixed habits, which give him security and are said to promote both the dog's mental and physical well-being.

So when the pit bull's world was turned completely upside down on November 25, his owner filmed his dramatic reaction and posted the footage to TikTok.

"My dog venting about how I arrived 2 hours late than my typical 5:30 PM... this guy is too strict for me," the video's on-screen text read.

In the clip, Apollo sits next to her in bed and begins to whine loudly about the delay. His "monologue" starts with a low growl that gets louder and seems to escalate into a disapproving bark!

The pit bull grumbles for a good forty seconds until she finally ends the video laughing and telling the four-legged friend to leave her alone.