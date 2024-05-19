Dog has the sweetest reaction to catching sight of her "lost" owner in a crowd!

Warsaw, Poland - Lilu the dog found herself lost and alone... or so she thought! Little did the pup know that her beloved owner was nearby the whole time, and their adorable mini-reunion was caught in a viral TikTok video.

Lilu the dog found herself lost and alone... or so she thought! Little did the pup know that her beloved owner was nearby the whole time, and their adorable mini-reunion was caught in a viral TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lilu.yorkie

In a heartbreaking start to the video, Lilu looks around frantically for her owner Lolita, becoming more and more visibly nervous as the seconds pass.

On-screen text reads, "that moment when you catch your dog looking for you and they finally see you."

Sure enough, after a few near misses, the Yorkshire Terrier finally catches firm sight of their owner and runs excitedly towards her!

The video, which has garnered an impressive 9.7 million views and counting, is captioned, "That's kinda how happiness feels."

While many viewers wanted to know why Lolita purposefully "hid" from her seemingly worried pooch, the owner tried to explain to Newsweek that she and her dog like to play hide-and-seek.

"She seems to enjoy, in general, hide-and-seek types of game," Lolita wrote to Newsweek via TikTok.

"Either looking for a particular person – my partner, or close friends the ones she knows well – or objects such as some toys she knows by a name or some pieces of food. She looks very excited while looking and afterward enjoys the rewards."