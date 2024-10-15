Dog hilariously judges his family's camping trip in viral video

They wanted to do something nice for their pet, but this dog wasn't really up for a trip into the great outdoors.

A TikTok video shows how a dog reacted to the family camping trip, and his furry little face says it all. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emilygrant946

Emily Grant and her boyfriend had gone to a lot of trouble and thought of everything for their family camping trip!

A TikTok video shows how their four-legged friend reacted to the experience, and his furry little face says it all.

Heck, the disgruntled pooch wouldn't even come out of the cabin.



In the hysterical video, which uses a sound clip from Family Guy, it's plain to see that the pup has made himself comfortable on the bed.

When the dog looks outside, he avoids any eye contact with his owner, who is filming him through the window.

A few moments later, the animal has finally ventured outside! Even so, he remains on the steps and seems to be asking his owners why on earth they brought him here.