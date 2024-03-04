Dog hilariously wreaks havoc on baby's bedtime with passionate singing

This dachshund repeatedly thwarts his owner's attempts to put the baby to bed in the most hysterical way: he sings! The howling dog named Noah has even become a TikTok star thanks to his crooning.

This dog loves to howl along to his favorite song, and TikTok can't get enough! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/noah_the_sausage

A dachshund named Noah is one smart cookie, as a video shared on the TikTok page @noah_the_sausage on Wednesday has proved.

In the clip, the clever pooch turns on music and then starts howling along with it.

"I'm trying to put the baby to sleep, and this mf turns on music and starts singing," the dog's owner wrote in the subtitles.

On Friday, Noah's owner told Newsweek the dog was born on October 23, 2022, and spent his first few weeks at the shelter before joining the family just before Christmas.

"Since then, he has brought us endless amounts of love and laughter," Noah's owner said. "He is very charismatic and definitely the main character, a true dachshund. We describe him as a rebellious teenager with a heart of gold."

She added, "He is the dog we didn't know we needed, and we couldn't be happier to have him in our lives."