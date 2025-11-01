Dog is flabbergasted when his owner pulls off this silly prank: "My human is broken"

What's going on here? This Golden Retriever dog was at a loss for words (er, barks) when his owner reached out to pet him – but didn't touch him at all!

This Golden Retriever dog was at a loss for words (er, barks.) © Screenshot/TikTok/@yourdressbff

In a viral TikTok video, the four-legged friend can be seen sitting on the floor in front of the couch in the living room and looking at his favorite people in confusion.

"My husband pretending to pet our golden," dog mom Raechel explained.

"He was concerned," she added in the caption.

And she's absolutely right! That animal looks freaked out as heck at his owner's little prank.

As the man's hand repeatedly glides over the dog without actually touching him, the pup's eyes almost pop out of his head in adorable befuddlement.

His mouth hangs open as he watches his dad in confusion. He simply cannot understand what is happening.