Dog is flabbergasted when his owner pulls off this silly prank: "My human is broken"
What's going on here? This Golden Retriever dog was at a loss for words (er, barks) when his owner reached out to pet him – but didn't touch him at all!
In a viral TikTok video, the four-legged friend can be seen sitting on the floor in front of the couch in the living room and looking at his favorite people in confusion.
"My husband pretending to pet our golden," dog mom Raechel explained.
"He was concerned," she added in the caption.
And she's absolutely right! That animal looks freaked out as heck at his owner's little prank.
As the man's hand repeatedly glides over the dog without actually touching him, the pup's eyes almost pop out of his head in adorable befuddlement.
His mouth hangs open as he watches his dad in confusion. He simply cannot understand what is happening.
TikTok users love this confused Golden Retriever dog
"'My human is broken,'" joked one user under the video.
Another wrote, "And people say dogs don’t have facial expressions."
"That poor dog is so confused. He doesn’t know which one of them has the problem!" laughed a third while another agreed that the poor pooch is clearly "having an existential crisis."
Raechel usually shares book recommendations or short recordings from her everyday life on her account.
Her beloved four-legged friend has only played a minor role on her TikTok page so far.
Could this change soon after the viral video? She has certainly piqued the interest of her followers with this hit.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@yourdressbff