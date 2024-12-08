Dog is flabbergasted when she sees this unexpected sight!

Sweden - Leya the dog regularly travels around with her owner Minette, but one sight on her voyage caught the pup by surprise... her own reflection!

A few days ago, Leya the dog was traveling through her home country by train when she noticed something strange. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@staffeleya

A few days ago, Leya was once again traveling through her home country of Sweden by train when she noticed something strange.

In a viral video documenting the scene, the dog can be seen staring upwards in fascination, almost hypnotized.

The audience is not kept in suspense for long, as the camera pans up to the object of desire after just a few seconds.

No, it's not a sausage hovering above the furry friend, but Leya herself!

In fact, the dog is reflected quite well in the tray above.

Leya seems to wonder who the dog above her is and whether they might want to come down and play.

Commenters loved the precious pooch's reaction, with one writing, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?"

Another said, "Mama, there's a dog on the ceiling" as a third added, "Could it be … the most beautiful girl in the world?"