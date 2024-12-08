Dog is flabbergasted when she sees this unexpected sight!
Sweden - Leya the dog regularly travels around with her owner Minette, but one sight on her voyage caught the pup by surprise... her own reflection!
A few days ago, Leya was once again traveling through her home country of Sweden by train when she noticed something strange.
In a viral video documenting the scene, the dog can be seen staring upwards in fascination, almost hypnotized.
The audience is not kept in suspense for long, as the camera pans up to the object of desire after just a few seconds.
No, it's not a sausage hovering above the furry friend, but Leya herself!
In fact, the dog is reflected quite well in the tray above.
Leya seems to wonder who the dog above her is and whether they might want to come down and play.
Commenters loved the precious pooch's reaction, with one writing, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?"
Another said, "Mama, there's a dog on the ceiling" as a third added, "Could it be … the most beautiful girl in the world?"
Viral TikTok video shows dog's adorable reaction to her reflection
"This train ride was almost 900 kilometers [560 miles] long. We went to visit family in the northern parts of Sweden," the dog's owner told Newsweek.
"She behaved so well on the train but found someone looking down on her from above, which was so cute!"
According to Minette, Leya is an important part of the family and the dog joins them at restaurants, cafés, bars, and even movie theaters.
"She is the sweetest Staffy that loves to sleep in the mornings, cuddle up with humans, and run in the forest," the 31-year-old said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@staffeleya