Dog is heartbroken after waiting over 2,000 days for a forever family: "Let’s get this boy HOME"
Tennessee - This precious rescue dog has been eagerly waiting for a home in an animal shelter for over 2,000 days, which is much longer than anyone else at the facility.
The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville has been giving Leo the 7-year-old pup a safe place to stay for five and a half years.
"Leo is a sweet, soulful guy who's been waiting way too long for his happily ever after," reads a recent Facebook post from the shelter.
According to the animal carers, the pup still has a lot of life in him and would love to be an adventure buddy on hikes or walks.
He also "walks like a dream on leash" and enjoys both exploring and chilling.
The adventurous dog is also a "pro fence-jumper" so make sure he's stored in a secure yard with supervision.
While the sweet furball loves people, he isn't the best with cats. Also, he does better with other dogs closer to his own size.
"Leo’s been in the shelter for over most HIS LIFE. He’s so ready for a comfy bed, a loving family, and a yard where he can show off his zoomies," said the post.
"He’s got the heart of a pup and the wisdom of a senior. The only thing he’s missing… is you. Come meet Leo and see why he’s been a staff favorite. Let’s get this boy HOME."
Only one person was ever interested in adopting this long-term shelter dog
Shelter manager Amanda Wilson told Newsweek that after all these years, the dog has become accustomed to the shelter and is well cared for.
However, Leo's home there was not meant to be permanent, as animals living in shelters can suffer from anxiety, social isolation, and other health problems in the long term.
Only one person was ever interested in the four-legged friend – it even almost came to an adoption, but Leo did not get along with the woman's other dogs.
The organization is currently still eagerly hoping for a new home that will give the little guy the security and love he deserves.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bridgehomerescue