Dog wins over TikTok with adorable reaction to first snow

Newcastle, UK - Megan from Newcastle, England, knew her dog Roscoe hated the rain, but the pup surprised her with an adorable reaction to his first snowfall that has TikTok swooning!

Roscoe the dog was quite unsure of the snow at first. © Screenshot/TikTok/@roscoe.the.sprock

A viral video captured the moment when Roscoe encountered white flurries for the first time. The six-month-old male dog tapped his head in irritation when the door was opened for him and timidly ran outside into the snow-covered garden.

The furry friend sniffed the cold uncertainly and flopped around a bit as he tried to get his bearings in the unusual environment.

Roscoe then turned to his owner with a baffled look on his face before the adorable clip came to an end.

Despite being just nine seconds long, the video has reached an audience of millions who couldn't get enough of the young dog's heartwarming curiosity and uncertainty.

As some criticized the brevity of the video, Megan soon followed up with another clip in which it became clear that Roscoe had a blast in the snow that day.