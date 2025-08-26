Dog is heartbroken when brother leaves for first day of preschool: "He froze"

New Jersey - As the first day of preschool approached for their two-year-old Frankie, these parents didn't realize how hard Beau the family dog would take the toddler's temporary absence!

When his little human brother started preschool, this sweet dog missed him terribly. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beaunosebones

After Frankie celebrated his second birthday in June, the next big step for him and his family was imminent: the boy was enrolled in preschool at last!

Anyone who has had to leave a child in care knows how difficult this separation can be.

Frankie's parents, Erica and Frank Derise, initially struggled with the idea of not being able to see their little one for several hours at a time.

When the day of days finally arrived, however, the couple from New Jersey realized that their dog was taking the separation hardest of all.

"We thought the first day of school would be the hardest on us as parents," the viral video's onscreen text reads. "Someone else was about to struggle more than us."

As soon as the pup noticed that his owners hadn't come home with his baby bro, "he froze" in confusion and moped around the foyer for hours.

Every little sound made Beau check to see if it was Frankie back at last, until finally, at the end of the day...