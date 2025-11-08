Dog is hilariously freaked out as bizarre animal arrives at vet's office: "Y'all are seeing this too?"
Texas - Duncan the Golden Retriever thought he was going to have a normal day at the vet's office, until the strangest looking "dog" he'd ever seen came in!
The four-legged friend proved that a dog's facial expression can speak volumes in a viral TikTok video.
Many humans out there would probably be wide-eyed at this moment as well, so it's all the more understandable that Duncan looks on in awe when he sees a horse with its legs tied up with ropes.
It is hanging upside down from the ceiling, heavily sedated, and tongue lolling out to the side.
The horse is being moved onto the treatment table with the help of a special piece of medical equipment that, to an unknowing doggo, looks like more of a torture device.
The Golden Retriever doesn't seem to be able to believe his eyes, and looks confusedly at the other people in the room and then back to the horse as if to make sure he's not hallucinating the bizarre scene.
Onscreen text reads, "what your dog sees when they come to a mixed practice."
"Just checking that y'all are seeing this too?" reads the hysterical caption from the video posted by Animal Imaging.
Duncan the dog wasn't even supposed to be there when the horse came in!
A spokesperson for Animal Imaging told Newsweek that the horse had been in for an MRI scan of its hoof and had already been on medication, so it was free of pain.
But it wasn't just the way the horse came into the room that was new to Duncan – the spokesman told Newsweek that this was the first time the dog had ever seen a horse in his life.
But why was the Golden Retriever there in the first place?
It's simple: his owner works at the practice.
On this day, Duncan was simply hanging out for a chill sesh when this horse came in, being anything but chill.
"The way he looked around is absolutely frying me," wrote one commenter as another said, "Like imagine being in a hospital bed and they wheel in a great white shark to the spot next to you. He’s valid."
"'That the biggest dog I’ve ever seen,'" joked another user as a fourth wrote, ""To be fair, I ALSO was NOT expecting a horse."
Haven't these people ever heard of patient confidentiality?! That horse's lawyer is going to wipe the floor with them, just you wait...
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@animalimaging