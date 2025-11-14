Dog is literally pushed aside by owner while she plays with the baby – his sweet case of FOMO goes viral

Atlanta, Georgia - Teddy the dog takes great care of his owner's baby, but there are moments when young mother Tori Harley wants to be alone with her little one. What her dog does then is currently melting hearts on TikTok by the dozen.

Tori Harley just wants to be alone with her baby, but Golden Retriever Teddy doesn't really want to leave her – even when she pushes the dog away. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@itstoriharley

A video in which the four-legged friend vehemently demands his share of love has been going viral on TikTok, along with several more like it.

While Teddy's owner plays and cuddles her baby, the dog obviously feels left out.

The "FOMO" causes him to repeatedly hold his head close to his owner's, urging her to pay attention to him.

The woman has great difficulty holding her well-meaning four-legged friend back.

Unfortunately, she has to push him away from time to time so he doesn't trample the kiddo.

But is Teddy jealous of the little girl? The young mom doesn't think so, and here's why!