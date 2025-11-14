Dog is literally pushed aside by owner while she plays with the baby – his sweet case of FOMO goes viral
Atlanta, Georgia - Teddy the dog takes great care of his owner's baby, but there are moments when young mother Tori Harley wants to be alone with her little one. What her dog does then is currently melting hearts on TikTok by the dozen.
A video in which the four-legged friend vehemently demands his share of love has been going viral on TikTok, along with several more like it.
While Teddy's owner plays and cuddles her baby, the dog obviously feels left out.
The "FOMO" causes him to repeatedly hold his head close to his owner's, urging her to pay attention to him.
The woman has great difficulty holding her well-meaning four-legged friend back.
Unfortunately, she has to push him away from time to time so he doesn't trample the kiddo.
But is Teddy jealous of the little girl? The young mom doesn't think so, and here's why!
Viral TikTok videos show eager dog try to play with mom and baby
In an interview with Newsweek, Harley gave the all-clear, painting a very different picture of the relationship between the Golden Retriever and her baby daughter.
Speaking about the moment Teddy met her baby, the 23-year-old said: "Immediately, he was so excited and knew that I had someone with me."
"After he settled down, he licked my daughter and snuggled his head up as close as he could," she continued.
"I knew that he thought of her as his own."
So Teddy might not be jealous, after all! He just wants to join in on the family play session with his new little sister.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@itstoriharley