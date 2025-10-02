Dog is paralyzed after tragic accident – his cat best friend has heartbreaking reaction when she realizes

Charlotte, North Carolina - After a serious accident, this dog 's hind legs have been left paralyzed. His cat sibling's reaction to their new normal is heartbreaking to see.

Since the little dog's hind legs have been paralyzed, Greta the cat has been unable to run around with him. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@henry.the.minihotdog

As Newsweek learned from owner Jenna Lawing-Yates, Henry the Dachshund slipped on a ramp at night when he was trying to get to the backyard from the patio.

He injured his spinal cord so badly that the vet diagnosed him with stage five disc disease.

This means complete paralysis and loss of feeling in his hind legs, and the prognosis for recovery is very limited, although not impossible.

Since the dog already has a malformed front leg, this leaves him with just one working leg.

A viral clip shows Greta reacting to Henry, who can no longer romp with her.

"Our dog had a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed and our cat is so confused," reads the onscreen text. "My heart can't handle this."

The pet owner's caption is particularly gut-wrenching: "Watching her also grieve his old life is so hard."

According to Jenna, Greta is generally a very shy cat and never cuddles with her owner or other people. But she does snuggle up to Henry.