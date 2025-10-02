Dog is paralyzed after tragic accident – his cat best friend has heartbreaking reaction when she realizes
Charlotte, North Carolina - After a serious accident, this dog's hind legs have been left paralyzed. His cat sibling's reaction to their new normal is heartbreaking to see.
As Newsweek learned from owner Jenna Lawing-Yates, Henry the Dachshund slipped on a ramp at night when he was trying to get to the backyard from the patio.
He injured his spinal cord so badly that the vet diagnosed him with stage five disc disease.
This means complete paralysis and loss of feeling in his hind legs, and the prognosis for recovery is very limited, although not impossible.
Since the dog already has a malformed front leg, this leaves him with just one working leg.
A viral clip shows Greta reacting to Henry, who can no longer romp with her.
"Our dog had a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed and our cat is so confused," reads the onscreen text. "My heart can't handle this."
The pet owner's caption is particularly gut-wrenching: "Watching her also grieve his old life is so hard."
According to Jenna, Greta is generally a very shy cat and never cuddles with her owner or other people. But she does snuggle up to Henry.
Now that the pup is injured, the kitty can't understand why her best friend seemingly doesn't want to play with her anymore! Regardless, she still tries to cuddle him and play in a new kind of way.
And now that Henry has a small doggy wheelchair, he can at least move around a little more on his own – and hopefully keep up with Greta again!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@henry.the.minihotdog