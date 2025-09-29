Dog is shocked by his own extreme reaction to puppy sibling's antics: "All out of patience!"

New Hampshire - It's no secret that younger siblings can sometimes be a handful for older siblings. Zeke the dog made it clear to his little sister Luna what he thought of her bubbly energy.

Annoyed by Luna's exuberant energy, Zeke puts the puppy in her place. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@aussies_zekeluna

In a video posted on Instagram by Zeke and Luna's owner, she captures the older dog's outraged reaction when Luna barges her way into his evening routine.

The latter would have preferred to play another round with her brother, but as the owner reveals in the video, it was time for the two four-legged friends to go to bed.

The aging Zeke had been looking forward to it, but puppy Luna was still keen on romping around with her playmate.

When the older furry friend's patience was finally at its end, he yanked Luna off all fours with a powerful bop, whereupon she landed on her back.

The shock at what Zeke had done was written all over the dog's face!

He looked over at his owner, almost apologetically, for the ungentlemanly outburst.