Dog is the "best boy" at his humans' wedding in insanely adorable viral videos: "HE WAS SO PROUD OF HIMSELF"
Accord, New York - Wally the dog was the centerpiece of his humans' wedding day! From his own cake to signing the marriage license, this "best boy" proved his title was right on the nose!
Multiple videos on Wally's popular TikTok account show all of the adorable ways that he was included in the wedding festivities of his parents, Jules and Tim Kuch.
First of all, he was granted the honorific role of "best boy" and dressed in a special bow tie and starched collar.
Wally also got his own tiny little dog-safe wedding cake to chomp on and served as the couple's official witness. Apparently, they live in a state where this is legal!
"HE WAS SO PROUD OF HIMSELF," reads the caption of the dog "signing" his pawprint on their marriage license.
The sweet pup even walked his humans down the aisle and took part in a private last dance with his favorite people in the world.
But would Wally be left behind on the honeymoon? Not a chance...
Starcrossed puppers: dog falls in love with another pooch on his humans' honeymoon
The romantic mood must have gotten the better of him when Wally the Golden Retriever fell in love while on his owners' honeymoon.
After their wedding in October, Jules and Tim rented a cabin in upstate New York, but they didn't travel there alone.
Their Golden Retriever was, of course, not to be left behind. In fact, they had specially chosen pet-friendly accommodations so he could tag along!
In one viral video, the newlyweds showed off their peaceful trip to a dreamy forest resort, where they hiked, played tennis, and lounged around in the gorgeous nature scene.
But as the family of three cozied up inside their cabin in the rainy weather, Wally spotted another dog across the street in the neighboring cabin – and the pup seemed to be pining over him.
"Missed connection: Wally and the cutie in cabin 14," reads the video's caption.
Viewers' hearts almost break at the sight of the star-crossed lovers.
But hey, maybe Wally was just interested in a romance of his own so that he'd have an excuse to throw another super fun wedding!
