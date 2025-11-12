Dog is the "best boy" at his humans' wedding in insanely adorable viral videos: "HE WAS SO PROUD OF HIMSELF"

Accord, New York - Wally the dog was the centerpiece of his humans' wedding day! From his own cake to signing the marriage license, this "best boy" proved his title was right on the nose!

Multiple videos on Wally's popular TikTok account show all of the adorable ways that he was included in the wedding festivities of his parents, Jules and Tim Kuch.

First of all, he was granted the honorific role of "best boy" and dressed in a special bow tie and starched collar.

Wally also got his own tiny little dog-safe wedding cake to chomp on and served as the couple's official witness. Apparently, they live in a state where this is legal!

"HE WAS SO PROUD OF HIMSELF," reads the caption of the dog "signing" his pawprint on their marriage license.

The sweet pup even walked his humans down the aisle and took part in a private last dance with his favorite people in the world.

But would Wally be left behind on the honeymoon? Not a chance...