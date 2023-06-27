Dog learns to use the treadmill as TikTok cheers: "Go Hugo go!"

When this Malamute's owner got a treadmill, he had no idea his dog would want to walk on it too! The pooch howled until his human taught him how, and TikTok is here for it.

A TikTok of a dog learning to walk on a treadmill delights the internet. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/hugothemalamute

This pup is working on his fitness!

Hugo, an Alaskan Malamute seemed intrigued when his owner got a treadmill. He was fascinated by his owner's workout, and watched his every step.

When his owner got off the workout machine, the dog would jump on it and howl at the top of his lungs.

After a few weeks of howling, the "proud dog daddy, as Hugo's owner calls himself, realized the dog wanted to use the machine too and got to work.

A short, funny TikTok video shows Hugo learning to walk on the treadmill. And despite his enthusiasm, he seems a bit wary of actually walking when it was moving.