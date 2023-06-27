Dog learns to use the treadmill as TikTok cheers: "Go Hugo go!"
When this Malamute's owner got a treadmill, he had no idea his dog would want to walk on it too! The pooch howled until his human taught him how, and TikTok is here for it.
This pup is working on his fitness!
Hugo, an Alaskan Malamute seemed intrigued when his owner got a treadmill. He was fascinated by his owner's workout, and watched his every step.
When his owner got off the workout machine, the dog would jump on it and howl at the top of his lungs.
After a few weeks of howling, the "proud dog daddy, as Hugo's owner calls himself, realized the dog wanted to use the machine too and got to work.
A short, funny TikTok video shows Hugo learning to walk on the treadmill. And despite his enthusiasm, he seems a bit wary of actually walking when it was moving.
Treats and a leash make walking on the treadmill easy
Clearly, sitting on a treadmill and howling is one thing, but actually walking on it is another.
When Hugo's human first turned the machine on, the dog appeared nervous. So his owner decided to take things one step at a time – literally.
He put the dog on a leash and even hung a bag of treats off of the front of the machine to motivate Hugo.
His somewhat silly idea worked.
After a bit, something clicked. The Malamute got the hang of the machine and as the cute clip shows, he seems to enjoy it. Hugo can now even keep up the pace when his owner turns up the speed.
"I can't tell you how excited I was!" Hugo's owner gushed in the clips's subtitles. "He learned it in under two hours!"
TikTokers are in awe of the clip, as commenters cheer, "Go Hugo Go!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/hugothemalamute