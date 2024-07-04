Dog left shot and dumped like garbage – but he won't give up

St. Louis, Missouri - Animal rights activists found a poor little dog shot, malnourished, and alone. This is the story of Propeller the pup.

The organization Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) only saw a picture of the dog and the words "Dog shot, needs help."

The employees didn't hesitate for a second!

As the animal rescuers reported on Facebook in May, the abandoned dog apparently had something of a guardian angel.

A vet was able to successfully remove the bullet from near the dog's knee, but there were still fragments too small to get.

Thankfully the bullet did not hit the dog's knee directly, or there would have been much more health complications.

Thanks to the animal rescuers, the doggo is now on the road to recovery.



A few weeks later, the SRSL posted about the cute dog with the funny name. The pictures showed that Propeller was now much better!

"To know Propeller, her gentle heart and even gentler personality... and to know someone shot her multiple times...it's incomprehensible," wrote the animal rescue organization.