Dog looks adorably miffed about meeting new puppy sibling in viral clip: "he was MAD!"
Florida - The reactions of dogs to a new puppy sibling can be very different. While one might be happy about the new playmate from the start, another dog may run off. In the case of Finn the Golden Retriever, his reaction couldn't be clearer – and it's a strong one!
In a TikTok video that went viral recently, the dogs are seen sitting in the car with their owner Hanna.
While the puppy Tucker sits on his owner's lap in the front, Finn has retreated to the back seat.
When Finn sees the puppy, he turns his back on him – literally.
The footage shows the older Golden stubbornly looking away from his mom and Tucker, not wanting to glance at his new little brother.
After several requests, Finn finally turns around – but only to give his mom eyes full of betrayal.
"Finn literally did an about face and would not look at us," Hanna wrote in the video's caption
"this dog has never sat like that before and not since, he was MAD!"
But what has happened to the siblings since then?
Are the dogs getting along any better now?
"Oh, don't mind me, Mom. Just looking for a family that will actually love me," joked one cheeky user as one called out Finn for being a "drama queen!!!!"
"'I'm not calling him brother...EVEN IF THERE'S A FIRE,'" joked one commenter, while another wrote, "Finnley said….Package rejected."
"Has Finley ever brought home a new human?!?!" asked a user. "No!?!? Didn’t think so."
Someone claiming to be a pet lawyer even volunteered to sue Finn's family for him. (Let's not bring dog law into this, people.)
Luckily, if more recent videos are to be believed, the Goldens are the best of buddies these days and love to play together in the yard. Whew – someone call off the lawyer!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jungle.dock