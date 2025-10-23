Dog looks adorably miffed about meeting new puppy sibling in viral clip: "he was MAD!"

Florida - The reactions of dogs to a new puppy sibling can be very different. While one might be happy about the new playmate from the start, another dog may run off. In the case of Finn the Golden Retriever, his reaction couldn't be clearer – and it's a strong one!

When Finn sees the puppy, the older dog turns his back on him... literally. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jungle.dock

In a TikTok video that went viral recently, the dogs are seen sitting in the car with their owner Hanna.

While the puppy Tucker sits on his owner's lap in the front, Finn has retreated to the back seat.

When Finn sees the puppy, he turns his back on him – literally.

The footage shows the older Golden stubbornly looking away from his mom and Tucker, not wanting to glance at his new little brother.

After several requests, Finn finally turns around – but only to give his mom eyes full of betrayal.

"Finn literally did an about face and would not look at us," Hanna wrote in the video's caption

"this dog has never sat like that before and not since, he was MAD!"

But what has happened to the siblings since then?