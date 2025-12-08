Dog looks heartbroken when Dalmatian siblings won't cuddle with him: "no spots, no spot"
While his Dalmatian dog siblings are nuzzled happily together, this spotless Labrador seems to be banished from the cuddle puddle. But why?
In various videos, the Dalmatians can be seen sitting cuddled up next to or even on top of each other.
But Sonic, the lone Labrador, lies completely alone in a dog bed a few meters away.
For viewers, this sight of the seemingly sad pup is almost unbearable.
"no spots, no spot," wrote one as another said, "I think they spotted the difference."
A third made a cheeky warning: "don't make me call cruella."
"Plot twist .. Sonic is actually a dalmatian but he washed off all his spots because he doesn't like cuddle puddles," joked another.
But why do they exclude the poor pooch? The dogs' owner has an explanation!
Why do the Dalmatians avoid their Labrador brother?
In one post, the animals' owner explains that the Labrador has always been more of a loner compared to his overexcitable siblings.
Apparently, the Dalmatian clique tends to be a bit "derpy," and Sonic got so annoyed with them when they were puppies that he was "traumatized."
So, he has no interest in being part of the cuddle pile after all!
"When Sonic does somehow end up in a [Dalmatian] cuddle puddle, it’s never by choice and his utter dissatisfaction is written all over his face," the owner explained.
"Sonic is in his own world 98% of the time and it's such a happy lil neurodivergent world."
In summary, the relieving verdict is that Labrador Sonic is by no means excluded in malice, but rather, he simply prefers his personal space!
