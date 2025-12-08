Dog looks heartbroken when Dalmatian siblings won't cuddle with him: "no spots, no spot"

While his Dalmatian dog siblings are nuzzled happily together, this spotless Labrador seems to be banished from the cuddle puddle. But why?

While his Dalmatian dog siblings are nuzzled happily together, this spotless Labrador seems to be banished from the cuddle puddle. But why? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@spotsontok

In various videos, the Dalmatians can be seen sitting cuddled up next to or even on top of each other.

But Sonic, the lone Labrador, lies completely alone in a dog bed a few meters away.

For viewers, this sight of the seemingly sad pup is almost unbearable.

"no spots, no spot," wrote one as another said, "I think they spotted the difference."

A third made a cheeky warning: "don't make me call cruella."

"Plot twist .. Sonic is actually a dalmatian but he washed off all his spots because he doesn't like cuddle puddles," joked another.

But why do they exclude the poor pooch? The dogs' owner has an explanation!