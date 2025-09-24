Dog looks hilariously resigned by toddler brother's antics: "No longer the only child"

North Carolina - Cooper the Labrador dog gained a human brother two years ago. Ever since, the pup has played babysitter to little bro Bennett – and it isn't always easy!

The pooch is now going viral online for a moment in which he realizes that life pre-baby was a lot more chill.

Cooper's owners recently posted a video on TikTok capturing the interaction between Bennet and the furry friend, and this much is clear – one of them was having far less fun.

In the clip, the chocolate-brown Lab can be seen lying relaxed on the sofa with little Bennett standing next to him.

When the boy tries to give his faithful companion a gentle jab with a toy syringe, however, the dog's facial features slip.

Clearly annoyed, Cooper looks around, probably reminiscing about the time when he was still an only child.

"You're no longer the only child && have accepted your fate," reads the overlay text.

"Have you ever seen a dog want to roll his eyes so badly," laughed the owner in her video's caption.