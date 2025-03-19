Dog looks utterly betrayed by owner's offer: "I'm never going to forgive you for that"

Bearson the (admittedly somewhat melodramatic) Golden Retriever dog is clearly not a fan of fruit, as a hilarious viral TikTok video shows.

In the clip, you can see his owner holding out a halved orange to him.

The Golden looks away from the offering with apparent disinterest, verging on disgust.

Instead of sniffing the fruit and showing even the slightest interest in it, he avoids it.

Irritated, he turns his head to the side and seems to be asking his owner why he would disrespect him like this.

But the dog owner just won't give up!

He repeatedly holds the orange under his pup's nose – and seems to be getting on the animal's nerves.

"I prefer chimken," Bearson's owner wrote in the caption, speaking for the dog.

