Dog looks utterly betrayed by owner's offer: "I'm never going to forgive you for that"

Bearson the (admittedly somewhat melodramatic) Golden Retriever dog is clearly not a fan of fruit, as a hilarious viral TikTok video shows.

By Svea Nieberg

In the clip, you can see his owner holding out a halved orange to him.

The Golden looks away from the offering with apparent disinterest, verging on disgust.

Instead of sniffing the fruit and showing even the slightest interest in it, he avoids it.

Irritated, he turns his head to the side and seems to be asking his owner why he would disrespect him like this.

But the dog owner just won't give up!

He repeatedly holds the orange under his pup's nose – and seems to be getting on the animal's nerves.

"I prefer chimken," Bearson's owner wrote in the caption, speaking for the dog.

Bearson the dog evidently finds the orange incident unforgivable

In a second TikTok post, Bearson's owners jokingly explained "how to decrease your dog's food intake without them knowing."

They then shared a picture of the pooch and the orange – whereupon he once again turned his head away so as not to have to look at the fruit of betrayal.

Will Bearson the dog ever find it in his heart to forgive the agonizing emotional pain of being given an orange?
Will Bearson the dog ever find it in his heart to forgive the agonizing emotional pain of being given an orange?  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bearsonberry

In another photo, the Golden Retriever looks reproachfully into the camera, with on-screen text reading, "I'm never going to forgive you for that."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bearsonberry

More on Dogs: