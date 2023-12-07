Dog makes miraculous transformation from skin and bones to energetic pup

Southwater, UK - When dog Maisie was first found, she was just skin and bones, but today, she's unrecognizable!

Maisie the was practically just skin and bones when she was first rescued. © Screenshot/X/@RSPCA_official

The four-legged friend was so cold and weak that she couldn't even move, according to Amy McIntosh, an employee of the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals (RSPCA) in the UK.

McIntosh initially thought the dog was dead, but then came a glimmer of hope: Maisie was still breathing.

Vets later discovered that she was suffering from anemia and was covered in fleas.

"We were all so worried about Maisie that first week, hoping she'd pull through," McIntosh said.

"Then one day the vet sent me a photo of Maisie, managing to stand for the first time. That's when I knew she'd make it."

To this day, the formerly helpless bundle of skin and bones has grown into quite the energetic pup!

After Maisie was rescued, she was fostered, and if you compare the photos from then and now, the dog is almost unrecognizable.

"It's amazing to see her happy, healthy and full of life. I'm so pleased she's found a loving home," McIntosh added.