Dog meets cat sibling for the first time and melts TikTokers' hearts
Albany, New York - When Albany native Kate Sherwood saw Charlie the cat for the first time on a pet adoption site, she immediately submitted an application, but she already had a golden retriever named Lincoln. How would the dog and the kitty get along?
Sherwood and her partner set off to the shelter to find out, bringing Lincoln along for the ride. They wanted the dog to be there from the start.
It quickly became clear that Lincoln was very curious about his new furry companion.
The two pets became fast friends and have been inseparable ever since Charlie arrived at his forever home.
"Lincoln was so curious and gentle with him from the beginning, and after a few days of proving to Charlie that he wasn't a danger, they started playing and cuddling together," Sherwood explained in an interview with Newsweek.
"They're like brothers," she told the outlet. "Charlie grew up with Lincoln so he kind of acts like him, thinks he's a dog. I've never seen a dog and cat so close. It's really sweet!"
Lincoln and Charlie's friendship goes viral on TikTok
At the end of March, Sherwood posted a throwback video on TikTok of the early days of Lincoln and Charlie's friendship.
The clip features the first moments the mismatched animals got to know each other, and the video has since received more than 800,000 views.
The TikTok channel lincolnandcharlie features many more beautiful moments in this unlikely friendship for animal lovers to enjoy.
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/lincolnandcharlie