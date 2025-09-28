Dog meets his "frenemy" on a walk, but his owner doesn't intervene – why?

New York, New York - Golden Retrievers like Kylo the dog are known for their friendly natures, but even sweet Kylo has his enemies...

Kylo the dog has met his nemesis while out walking and immediately starts an intimidation mission. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kylointhecity

It always happens on Washington Street – while a walk with 9-year-old Kylo is usually relaxed, the fun suddenly stops at the Greyson clothing store.

The reason? That's where the Golden Retriever always meets his archnemesis.

Kylo is barely recognizable when he's up close to his worst enemy: a video shows the two rivals taking aim at each other from a distance, and the Golden baring his teeth threateningly in greeting.

He eyes his adversary suspiciously, circles around him in provocation, and rebukes him with loud barking.

After all, the intruder has ventured into his city and confronted him.

And his owner? He simply allows the angry show to go on – albeit for good reasons.

Kylo's opponent is simply a statue of a wolf whose face is the logo of the clothing brand Greyson Clothiers.

The fact that his dog hates the metal figure so much is completely incomprehensible to the Goldie owner.