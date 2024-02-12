Dog meets his old fur friend in the sweetest TikTok reunion

These two dogs were the best of furry friends for years, meeting up every day to play. After a long period apart, they finally reunited - and the moving meeting has bowled over TikTok.

Basset hound Errol had to be transported in a stroller after his operation, when he reunited with his old dog friend Romeo. © TikTok/Screenshot/jennastubs/jennastubs

Basset hound Errol and his four-legged neighborhood friend Romeo were thick as thieves, often playing together as they grew to be older pups.

The two began to play together less and less when fate struck with Errol - he had to have an operation. For at least weeks, the duo didn't see each other.

When they finally met up again by chance on a walk, their powerful reunion was captured for TikTok. The heartwarming moment has touched the masses.



The dogs, Errol 13-and-a-half and Romeo now 10-years-old, recognized each other from a distance, barking happily and jumping back and forth with excitement. Both greet each other with a sniff and seem relieved to finally see each other again.

"Old friends," the clip is captioned, set to Carole King's song You've Got a Friend. It's received over 866,000 views and counting, with viewers flooding the comment section with hearts.