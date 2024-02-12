Dog meets his old fur friend in the sweetest TikTok reunion
These two dogs were the best of furry friends for years, meeting up every day to play. After a long period apart, they finally reunited - and the moving meeting has bowled over TikTok.
Basset hound Errol and his four-legged neighborhood friend Romeo were thick as thieves, often playing together as they grew to be older pups.
The two began to play together less and less when fate struck with Errol - he had to have an operation. For at least weeks, the duo didn't see each other.
When they finally met up again by chance on a walk, their powerful reunion was captured for TikTok. The heartwarming moment has touched the masses.
The dogs, Errol 13-and-a-half and Romeo now 10-years-old, recognized each other from a distance, barking happily and jumping back and forth with excitement. Both greet each other with a sniff and seem relieved to finally see each other again.
"Old friends," the clip is captioned, set to Carole King's song You've Got a Friend. It's received over 866,000 views and counting, with viewers flooding the comment section with hearts.
Dogs remind humans of the power of "old friends"
Errol's owner Jenna Schwartz told The Dodo, "Whereas Errol loves all other dogs, Romeo can be a bit picky, so I’ve always loved that Romeo decided to be Errol’s friend."
She went on to explain: "Errol is always excited to see his friends, but Romeo sometimes plays it cool. This time was different. They were both clearly very excited to see each other, and it was so heartwarming."
Luckily, Schwartz captured the moment forever, and shared it with the internet.
"Just two old friends, like no time has passed," the clip reads.
Now plenty around the world can see the furry reunion, and be reminded of the power of "old friends."
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/jennastubs