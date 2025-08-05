Dog mom buys her Golden Retriever a new toy! His "traumatized" reaction is priceless

Los Angeles, California - Zebby the Golden Retriever dog was recently amazed when his owners presented him with a new toy. It was a plush cactus in a pot... what could go wrong?

Zebby the dog didn't find the toy very funny. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok//@zebbythegolden

What the four-legged friend didn't realize, however, was that this toy had a very special feature – and the dog didn't like it at all.

In a video that has since been published on TikTok, the Golden Retriever can be seen standing in front of the cactus and tilting his head.

Then his owner calls his name and, to Zebby's surprise, the toy suddenly mimics his owner and starts to move like crazy.

The dog jumps and barks in fright.

Just a few moments later, the cactus barks back. Uh oh!

"How does it know me?" wondered the confused pup in the video's onscreen text before the cactus sprang to life once more. "OK I'M DONE," the poor dog "responded."