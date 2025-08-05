Dog mom buys her Golden Retriever a new toy! His "traumatized" reaction is priceless
Los Angeles, California - Zebby the Golden Retriever dog was recently amazed when his owners presented him with a new toy. It was a plush cactus in a pot... what could go wrong?
What the four-legged friend didn't realize, however, was that this toy had a very special feature – and the dog didn't like it at all.
In a video that has since been published on TikTok, the Golden Retriever can be seen standing in front of the cactus and tilting his head.
Then his owner calls his name and, to Zebby's surprise, the toy suddenly mimics his owner and starts to move like crazy.
The dog jumps and barks in fright.
Just a few moments later, the cactus barks back. Uh oh!
"How does it know me?" wondered the confused pup in the video's onscreen text before the cactus sprang to life once more. "OK I'M DONE," the poor dog "responded."
Golden Retriever dog gets a bathrobe as compensation for toy trauma
Zebby's owner couldn't stop laughing, while the pooch didn't know what to do with himself.
He kept jumping up indignantly before he started barking again.
"I thought he would like this toy," his owner wrote in the clip's caption. "It's safe to say he did not!!!!"
Fortunately, his favorite humans knew what to do straight away!
Without further ado, they went out and got the dog something that lifted his spirits: a dinosaur-shaped bathrobe that the furry friend has been in love with ever since.
Nothing cures psychological ills like a little retail therapy, right?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok//@zebbythegolden