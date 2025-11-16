Dog notices framed photos of himself on the wall: his reaction melts the web
Hawaii - When a proud pet owner showed her dog all of the framed pictures of him on the wall, she never expected how the Golden Retriever would react.
TikTok user @adventurehannah has wowed the web with a new video of her dog Dexter.
In it, she shows her four-legged friend a very special surprise: a small gallery of framed photos of him.
With a focused gaze, wagging tail, and great enthusiasm, he looks at the pictures as if he has understood exactly who is hanging on the wall in a place of honor.
To get a better view of the top frames, Dexter even stands up on his little hind legs, a sight that melts the TikTok community.
"I think he loved being the main character," muses the caption.
Dexter the dog is celebrated by the TikTok community
"'I love what you did in here, Hannah,'" writes one user, imagining Dexter's inner dialogue. "He said 'wow Hannah this is just exquisite,'" added another.
"You need to frame a photo of him admiring the gallery and add it to the collection," joked a third as a few others suggested adding one at eye level for the dog to enjoy.
With the clip, Dexter not only shows his photogenic side, but also makes it clear that he appreciates the love and attention his mom shows him!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@adventuringwithhannah