Dog notices framed photos of himself on the wall: his reaction melts the web

When a proud pet owner showed her dog all of the framed pictures of him on the wall, she never expected how the Golden Retriever would react. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@adventuringwithhannah

TikTok user @adventurehannah has wowed the web with a new video of her dog Dexter.

In it, she shows her four-legged friend a very special surprise: a small gallery of framed photos of him.

With a focused gaze, wagging tail, and great enthusiasm, he looks at the pictures as if he has understood exactly who is hanging on the wall in a place of honor.

To get a better view of the top frames, Dexter even stands up on his little hind legs, a sight that melts the TikTok community.

"I think he loved being the main character," muses the caption.