Dog obsessed with fireplace goes TikTok viral: "You should probably hide the matches!"
TikTok users are loving this fireplace-obsessed dog, who they've jokingly dubbed a "pyromaniac."
The clip, which has been viewed about 1.3 million times so far, was published on the TikTok account @just_joshin_ya_buddy on Monday.
In the post, a man looks out at an empty room, saying, "I think I'm gonna turn on the fireplace."
His dog immediately comes running into the living room!
The pup stops right in front of the fireplace and then stares straight at it looking fascinated. When his master turns the fireplace on with the flick of a switch, the dog's tail starts wagging up a storm!
The video is captioned, "my dog loves the fireplace."
Dogs can perceive colors differently than humans due to the structure of their eyes, which might give some explanation as to why the dog stares so spellbound at the flames!
TikTok users are freaking out over this "pyromaniac" dog
Users couldn't get enough of this smart doggo's reaction to the fire!
"at first I was like oh he likes the heat but the way he looked at the fire I think he's a pyro," wrote one commenter.
"The way he looked right where the flame are…..you should prob hide the matches," quipped another.
A third user added, "We call our fire place 'the babysitter' because our dog is obsessed."
What do you think of this adorable dog's fascination with the fireplace?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@just_joshin_ya_buddy