Dog owner discovers surprising cause of her pooch's health issues: chicken!

Ontario, Canada - A dog owner had no idea that her pooch's quirks were due to an allergy until a hot tip from her groomer changed everything!

Miko's stained face wasn't due to the color of his food. The discoloration was an allergic reaction to a chicken allergy! © Screenshot/TikTok/401express

Shovani told Newsweek that she thought her dog Miko's odd looks and behavior was just down to a quirk.

"He had brown and red patches on his face, and in between his toe beans was red too. He was licking a lot, scratching his ears, and gnawing at his paws," she said.

"I just thought he was being himself and licking his face and paws to soothe himself"

Shovani didn't think anything of it until her groomer suggested that she change her doggo's diet from chicken-based to beef.

As soon as she made the change, the scratching and nibbling stopped. But that's not all.

The reddish-brown hair around the dog's muzzle, which had concerned the groomer, faded away and became a bright white that matched the rest of his cute face.