Dog owner finds adorable surprise as his Golden Retriever makes a furry new friend
Portland, Australia - Steve Lamplough didn't think much about his dogs barking in the yard last week, but when they wouldn't stop, he decided to investigate. At first, he could hardly believe what he saw!
As it turns out, his Golden Retriever Denni had become something of a racehorse, as he found her carrying a cute koala baby on her back!
The young animal dug its paws into the dog's fur and was able to hold on like many a jockey on the race track.
Then, Denni really got into the race mindset as she set off running towards Steve with the koala in tow, as the dog owner told Yahoo News Australia.
The outlet learned about Steve's post describing the odd event within a local Facebook group, where three photos of Denni and her koala pal have circulated.
"It looked quite hilarious, especially when she was running," he said. "It was like a little jockey on her back. It really was, it was bobbing up and down just like it."
Nevertheless, the Australian was unsure of what to do next.
Baby koala latches onto Golden Retriever
Eventually, he was able to convince his nine-year-old doggo to take a short break.
Then, he carefully took the koala baby off her back.
"We've got one great big massive manna gum tree, we get quite a few koalas through here and they sit up that tree," Steve explained.
"So, I put her up there, then went back to Denni and made sure she was ok."
Fifteen minutes later, he went back to check on the koala, and was relieved to see the baby had reunited with its mother.
"It was unbelievable," Steve gushed.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Steve Lamplough