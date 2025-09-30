Dog owner finds adorable surprise as his Golden Retriever makes a furry new friend

Portland, Australia - Steve Lamplough didn't think much about his dogs barking in the yard last week, but when they wouldn't stop, he decided to investigate. At first, he could hardly believe what he saw!

A dog owner in Australia was shocked to find a baby koala riding on the back of his Golden Retriever. © Screenshot/Facebook/Steve Lamplough

As it turns out, his Golden Retriever Denni had become something of a racehorse, as he found her carrying a cute koala baby on her back!

The young animal dug its paws into the dog's fur and was able to hold on like many a jockey on the race track.

Then, Denni really got into the race mindset as she set off running towards Steve with the koala in tow, as the dog owner told Yahoo News Australia.

The outlet learned about Steve's post describing the odd event within a local Facebook group, where three photos of Denni and her koala pal have circulated.

"It looked quite hilarious, especially when she was running," he said. "It was like a little jockey on her back. It really was, it was bobbing up and down just like it."

Nevertheless, the Australian was unsure of what to do next.