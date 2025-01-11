Dog owner finds the sweetest sight on her pet camera: "Crying in the bread aisle"

New York, New York - When Hannah Gardner looked through her pet camera to check on her dog , what she saw made her burst into tears!

Golden retriever Remington proved to be on her best behavior when her owner checked in on the pet camera. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hannahrosegardnerr

Hannah, owner of a three-year-old golden retriever named Remington, was expecting some misbehavior when she checked the pet camera to see what her beloved four-legged friend was up to in her absence.

After all, according to Newsweek, the feisty furball is known for being destructive.

Toys are shredded, pillows are tattered, and chaos is almost inevitable when Hannah leaves the house. But on this day, things turned out quite differently!

What the young woman saw on the screen made her instantly emotional: Remington had not turned the room into a mess – no, she was lying calmly on the couch, all snuggled up in a soft blanket!

The moment hit Hannah right in the heart, and she knew immediately that she had to share this magical moment with her TikTok followers.

Completely overwhelmed by the sight, she could barely hold back her tears, joking in the caption, "crying in the bread aisle."