Dog owner is shocked to see how her Golden Retriever handles 12-hour plane journey!
Los Angeles, California - Maui the Golden Retriever dog is initially in good spirits before the long 12-hour plane flight. But will it stay that way?
Long flights are already a challenge for single people, but they are even tougher for parents, especially those with small children.
Many pet owners are also likely to break out in a cold sweat before a long-haul flight.
The owner of Golden Retriever Maui was no exception.
She wanted to fly from Los Angeles to Vienna with her dog... by the end of the trip, she was left speechless.
The video of their flight has been going viral on TikTok since the beginning of the week, showing their Golden Retriever sitting in the airport with a leash in his mouth.
According to the text, he and his owner still have twelve hours of flying ahead of them.
Maui does well at first, trotting happily to the jet and waiting obediently wherever necessary.
Finally, the pet owner sits relaxed on board with her dog. Maui still seems like the calmest of creatures. Of course, he gladly accepts a small treat from his mom.
What he does shortly after take-off is already the next piece of good news for his owner.
Viral TikTok video shows the Golden Retriever's stamina
As if Maui knew he wouldn't be getting off the plane for a long time, he stretches out on the floor and tries to take a nap.
In the meantime, his owner can lean back comfortably and enjoy the third season of The White Lotus on her in-flight TV.
Maui falls asleep shortly afterwards. But is it just the calm before the storm?
When his owner has to go to the bathroom, however, the dog is quickly awake again.
But there is no drama now either. Maui waits patiently until she is back.
In fact, according to his owner, it was like this for the entire flight. Who could have imagined?
"I can't believe Maui stayed still for 12 hrs. A literal angel," the woman writes in the post's caption.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maui_thegoldenpup