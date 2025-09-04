Dog owner is shocked to see how her Golden Retriever handles 12-hour plane journey!

Los Angeles, California - Maui the Golden Retriever dog is initially in good spirits before the long 12-hour plane flight. But will it stay that way?

Long flights are already a challenge for single people, but they are even tougher for parents, especially those with small children.

Many pet owners are also likely to break out in a cold sweat before a long-haul flight.

The owner of Golden Retriever Maui was no exception.

She wanted to fly from Los Angeles to Vienna with her dog... by the end of the trip, she was left speechless.

The video of their flight has been going viral on TikTok since the beginning of the week, showing their Golden Retriever sitting in the airport with a leash in his mouth.

According to the text, he and his owner still have twelve hours of flying ahead of them.

Maui does well at first, trotting happily to the jet and waiting obediently wherever necessary.

Finally, the pet owner sits relaxed on board with her dog. Maui still seems like the calmest of creatures. Of course, he gladly accepts a small treat from his mom.

What he does shortly after take-off is already the next piece of good news for his owner.