Dog owner left heartbroken over boyfriend's treatment of puppy: "I cried watching this"

Dog owner Olivia Bamford caught a heartbreaking moment on tape via pet camera, and now her TikTok audience is sobbing along with her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@joeythegoldenretriever

The "evidence" was recorded with a pet camera, which Bamford set up in her apartment to keep an eye on her Golden Retriever Joey.

The clip has been causing a stir on TikTok since it was posted, going quickly viral.

When the young man comes into the room, he doesn't give the seven-month-old dog a second glance.

While Joey is on fire with excitement, wagging his tail and looking longingly at his master, the man turns his back on him and doesn't even seem to notice.

Joey then fetches his stuffed animal and wants to show it to the Brit, but he is busy in the kitchen.

Finally, the Golden drops the toy sadly and retreats back with his tail hanging down.

"When dad came down and didn't acknowledge the puppy who was so happy to see him," reads the onscreen text.