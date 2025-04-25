Dog owner orders special final meal for sick pup – and receives the sweetest surprise!
Ephrata, Pennsylvania - A dog owner in Pennsylvania decided to give his furry friend Iris the "last best day ever" with a very special meal.
In early April, Hunter Metzger, the owner of eight-year-old Great Dane Iris, ordered a very special meal from Texas Roadhouse.
It was to be the last meal for his beloved doggo, as People reported.
On the order slip was a touching note: Last meal for our dog. Prepare w/ love."
The restaurant employee who received the note later shared the moment in an emotional Facebook post.
Metzger explained to NBC station WGAL that he wanted to give Iris "the last best day ever," at the dog suffered from an aggressive nasal growth that no longer responded to medication.
"So, we took her on car rides. We brought her around to visit family, and I said, 'You know, we're going to get her a steak dinner for her last meal,'" the proud dog dad said.
So, the lovingly curated menu consisted of a rare New York strip steak – sans seasoning – plus fries, mashed potatoes, and freshly baked bread.
But the gesture didn't just warm Iris' heart! Texas Roadhouse employee Kate Weston was so moved that she wanted to make sure the pup was treated to the meal of a lifetime.
Restaurant employees put a little extra love in Iris' final meal
"In that moment, nothing mattered but getting Iris her last meal," Weston said.
So, she and her co-workers carefully packed the steak with the side dishes in a to-go container and wrote a touching note on the lid: "made with LOVE."
Metzger revealed that the employees came rushing over to share their condolences when he arrived to pick it up, and the restaurant even covered the cost of the order.
After a delicious final meal prepared with extra love, Iris was laid to rest by her family.
Cover photo: Screenshots/Facebook/Kate Weston