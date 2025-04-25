Dog owner orders special final meal for sick pup – and receives the sweetest surprise!

Ephrata, Pennsylvania - A dog owner in Pennsylvania decided to give his furry friend Iris the "last best day ever" with a very special meal.

The last meal for Iris was prepared with a lot of love. © Screenshots/Facebook/Kate Weston

In early April, Hunter Metzger, the owner of eight-year-old Great Dane Iris, ordered a very special meal from Texas Roadhouse.

It was to be the last meal for his beloved doggo, as People reported.

On the order slip was a touching note: Last meal for our dog. Prepare w/ love."

The restaurant employee who received the note later shared the moment in an emotional Facebook post.

Metzger explained to NBC station WGAL that he wanted to give Iris "the last best day ever," at the dog suffered from an aggressive nasal growth that no longer responded to medication.

"So, we took her on car rides. We brought her around to visit family, and I said, 'You know, we're going to get her a steak dinner for her last meal,'" the proud dog dad said.

So, the lovingly curated menu consisted of a rare New York strip steak – sans seasoning – plus fries, mashed potatoes, and freshly baked bread.

But the gesture didn't just warm Iris' heart! Texas Roadhouse employee Kate Weston was so moved that she wanted to make sure the pup was treated to the meal of a lifetime.