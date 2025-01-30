Dog owner reveals her tiny Chihuahua adorable new hiding spot!

A dog owner's video drawing attention to her little puppy's new favorite spot went viral on TikTok in no time.

Teddie the puppy has the most adorable hiding spot, per a viral TikTok! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alexascudillo

Alexa has a long-haired Chihuahua named Teddie, and the tiny little dog has already become a social media star!

"Everyone has a lot of things to say about those small dogs," Alexa says in a video on her TikTok page, @alexascudillo.

She then raises her arm to show Teddie poking his head out of the sleeve of her shirt.

"This is how easy it is to take care of them," the dog owner continues. "This is where he'll be all day."

In the clip, Teddie can be seen snuggling comfortably inside Alexa's sleeve before crawling out briefly, only to hop back in afterward.

"And he chose to be here!" the woman adds, holding the sleeve close to her face and giving the pup a kiss.

She then ends her video, which has already been viewed 350,000 times, with a smile and explains: "It's this easy."