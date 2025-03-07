Dog owner starts kitchen fire – and border collie knows exactly what to do!

Florida - When a dog owner from Florida accidentally started a fire in her kitchen, she was initially overwhelmed and panicked. Fortunately, her furry friend Echo immediately knew what to do!

Jamie Simpson accidentally caused a small fire while cooking. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@embracingecho

In a TikTok video by Jamie Simpson, you can see an incident that could happen to any of us: while she is cooking in her parents' house, something suddenly catches fire in the pot.

At first, only thick smoke rises, but soon, high flames shoot out of the saucepan.

"Oh my god!" Jamie cries out before her service dog, a border collie named Echo, leaps into action!

At first, he carries his food bowl over to Jamie, who throws it onto the flames before trying to smother the fire with a larger pan.

When her efforts prove futile, Echo opens the fridge and brings her a bottle of water.

As the clip ends, it looks like the dog's owner has finally brought the fire under control.

Viewers were quick to praise Echo's intelligence, with one joking, "the dogs been watching paw patrol."

"girl you better put the dog as your emergency contact," another joked.

Others were a bit worried by the situation though, pointing out that you should never try to extinguish a grease fire with water.