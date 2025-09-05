Dog owner travels without her Chihuahua – and discovers a heartbreaking surprise

Mexico - Leyly Ram rescued her Chihuahua Ziggy when he was just a puppy, and the two have been inseparable ever since. But recently, the dog mom from the Netherlands had to travel without her pup!

Chihuahua Ziggy is used to always being with his owner – even when traveling. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@leeeyly

When Ram began unpacking, she was moved to tears by an unexpected surprise her dog had left behind.

As a viral TikTok shows, Ram was moved to tears when she discovered a nibbled bone that Ziggy dropped into her suitcase.

"I was calmly unpacking my suitcase at my hotel in Mexico City until..." the onscreen text reads.

The caption adds, "Dramatic post alert but [I don't care] because that's the literal love of my life."

"On account of exhaustion, jet lag, and missing him, I burst out in tears when I discovered he had left it there for me to find," the 30-year-old explained in an interview with Newsweek.

But how had the dog known he wasn't coming along this time? The answer is heartbreaking!