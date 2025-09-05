Dog owner travels without her Chihuahua – and discovers a heartbreaking surprise
Mexico - Leyly Ram rescued her Chihuahua Ziggy when he was just a puppy, and the two have been inseparable ever since. But recently, the dog mom from the Netherlands had to travel without her pup!
When Ram began unpacking, she was moved to tears by an unexpected surprise her dog had left behind.
As a viral TikTok shows, Ram was moved to tears when she discovered a nibbled bone that Ziggy dropped into her suitcase.
"I was calmly unpacking my suitcase at my hotel in Mexico City until..." the onscreen text reads.
The caption adds, "Dramatic post alert but [I don't care] because that's the literal love of my life."
"On account of exhaustion, jet lag, and missing him, I burst out in tears when I discovered he had left it there for me to find," the 30-year-old explained in an interview with Newsweek.
But how had the dog known he wasn't coming along this time? The answer is heartbreaking!
Ziggy the dog's suitcase gift to his owner goes viral
Ram explained that she tells Ziggy before every trip together where they are going and how they will get there (plane, train, etc.).
Since she didn't do that this time, her four-legged friend probably realized that she would be going without him.
In any case, this now-viral story has not only touched her heart but also that of many TikTok users!
"I try to bring Ziggy wherever I can, but when I can't, I make sure he's with people I trust," Ram explained.
"Our pets give us unconditional love, and the least we can do is make sure they feel safe and cared for, whether they're with us or waiting for us to come home," she added.
"He wanted to send you with a nice treat," wrote one commenter as a second said, "i'd pack up and head straight home."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@leeeyly