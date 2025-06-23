Dog has the most heartwarming reaction to her baby sister sleeping in
Orange County, California - Kaya the dog is so obsessed with her human sister that she can hardly wait for the girl to wake up!
After the death of their beloved family dog, Katy Discroll and her husband quickly realized that they wanted another animal friend for their two-year-old daughter.
But when a timid rescue pup moved in, they were worried about how the animal and child would get along.
What happened next definitely made the parents' dreams come true.
For five years, four-legged friend Naga was an important part of the family from Orange County. His death at the age of 13 tore a huge hole in their lives.
A dog from the animal shelter was supposed to make them complete again.
"Our previous dog Naga had passed away, and we knew we always wanted our daughter to have a dog in her life," mother Katy told Newsweek.
However, the family never expected to find a four-legged friend who would love two-year-old Nora as much as her previous pet did.
At an animal shelter, the parents immediately fell in love with Kaya, who they soon adopted.
"We were shocked that she bonded immediately with our toddler, and despite Kaya being scared and anxious, she never seemed scared of Nora," recalls Katy.
Cute TikTok video shows dog caring for two-year-old girl
In the meantime, they have established the ritual of mother Katy and Kaya the dog going into Nora's nursery every morning to wake up the two-year-old.
But one morning was different: the girl, who was usually already awake when her wake-up command came in, had slept longer than usual that day.
The shelter dog was completely confused by this.
"I guess Kaya had never really seen Nora asleep, because she walked right up to her crib and just went completely still," said her owner.
In a TikTok video, the four-legged friend can be seen sniffing Nora's head with concern, as if to check whether the two-year-old was still breathing.
When Nora finally woke up, the dog seemed relieved, and the animal started jumping around in excitement.
According to Katy, this gesture shows how much the dog cares for her human sister: "Naga was truly irreplaceable, but it does sometimes feel like he sent us Kaya to watch over Nora the way he used to."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katyrosedriscoll