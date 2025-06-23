Dog has the most heartwarming reaction to her baby sister sleeping in

Orange County, California - Kaya the dog is so obsessed with her human sister that she can hardly wait for the girl to wake up!

Kaya the dog has quickly formed a deep bond with two-year-old Nora, which means she can hardly wait for the girl to wake up. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katyrosedriscoll

After the death of their beloved family dog, Katy Discroll and her husband quickly realized that they wanted another animal friend for their two-year-old daughter.

But when a timid rescue pup moved in, they were worried about how the animal and child would get along.

What happened next definitely made the parents' dreams come true.

For five years, four-legged friend Naga was an important part of the family from Orange County. His death at the age of 13 tore a huge hole in their lives.

A dog from the animal shelter was supposed to make them complete again.

"Our previous dog Naga had passed away, and we knew we always wanted our daughter to have a dog in her life," mother Katy told Newsweek.

However, the family never expected to find a four-legged friend who would love two-year-old Nora as much as her previous pet did.

At an animal shelter, the parents immediately fell in love with Kaya, who they soon adopted.

"We were shocked that she bonded immediately with our toddler, and despite Kaya being scared and anxious, she never seemed scared of Nora," recalls Katy.